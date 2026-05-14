Jon T. Harris Releases Memoir, A Year Behind the Leash

Jon T. Harris Releases Powerful Memoir on PTSD and Resilience

Jon T. Harris, a former law enforcement officer and veteran, has released his highly anticipated memoir, A Year Behind the Leash, a deeply personal account of his battle with PTSD and the life-changing role his canine partners played in his recovery. The book offers readers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the journey of a man who survived both physical and emotional trauma, and how he found his way back to hope and purpose.

From Law Enforcement to Warzone: A Path Toward Healing

Jon Harris’s story begins with a car accident while on duty as a law enforcement officer in Texas. The impact of that moment would send shockwaves through his life, leading him down a dark road to PTSD. As he struggled to cope with the trauma, Harris was faced with the stark reality that PTSD affects not just soldiers but also first responders, military personnel, and everyday people.

The turning point in Harris’s journey came when he made the unexpected decision to travel to Afghanistan. There, he worked alongside trained military dogs in high-risk environments, searching for explosives and saving lives. Harris’s partnership with these dogs, including Uzo, Jack, and Mad, became his anchor. They shared a deep bond that not only helped him heal but also gave him a renewed sense of purpose.

Finding Hope Through Canine Partnerships

Throughout A Year Behind the Leash, Harris reflects on the bond he shared with his canine partners, especially Uzo, a German Shepherd who became a symbol of strength during the darkest times of his life. These dogs helped him navigate the traumatic aftermath of the accident and supported him through the emotionally and physically demanding work of detecting explosives in a warzone.

Harris’s journey is not just one of survival; it is a story of healing and finding a way back to life, even after the deepest wounds. His experiences in Afghanistan and Iraq, along with his time working as a law enforcement officer, reveal the strength it takes to face trauma head-on and to keep pushing forward despite the odds.

A Message of Hope for PTSD Survivors

Harris’s memoir conveys a powerful message to anyone suffering from PTSD or trauma: there is a path forward. In the book, he stresses that no matter how daunting the road may seem, healing is possible. His own journey, while unique, serves as a reminder that with perseverance, support, and purpose, anyone can find their way back to a full life. The book is now live on Amazon and can be found at this link .

The narrative takes readers on a four-year journey that includes Harris’s time at Forward Operating Base Sharana in Afghanistan, his transition back to civilian life, and his eventual success in law school at 63. Throughout his memoir, he provides a raw, honest account of his battles with PTSD, how his dogs helped him overcome those struggles, and the power of finding a new sense of purpose.

A Year Behind the Leash: Recognized for Excellence in PTSD Recovery

In a significant milestone, A Year Behind the Leash was named the Best New Book About Recovery from PTSD of 2026 by Best of Best Review. The award highlights the memoir’s profound impact in raising awareness about PTSD and its potential for healing. The book’s powerful storytelling and depiction of the bond between humans and animals have resonated deeply with readers and experts in the mental health community. The recognition reinforces Harris’s mission to offer hope and healing to those suffering from PTSD, showcasing the therapeutic power of companionship, resilience, and personal transformation.

Jon T. Harris’s Continued Service and Advocacy

In 2023, Harris was recognized as the Prosecutor of the Year for the 4th Judicial District of New Mexico. Now an attorney, Harris continues to serve his community, advocating for victims and working tirelessly to pursue justice. His story of reinvention and resilience is an inspiring example for others facing seemingly insurmountable challenges.

In 2025, he was awarded The Prosecutor of the Year for all of New Mexico, a prestigious recognition underscoring his hard work, commitment, and service in the legal field.

For more information about Jon T. Harris and his memoir, A Year Behind the Leash, visit his website here or connect with him on social media via LinkedIn here .

About Jon T. Harris

Jon T. Harris is a retired law enforcement officer and military veteran who has dedicated his life to helping others who suffer from PTSD. After surviving a traumatic car accident, Harris went on to serve in Afghanistan and Iraq, working alongside trained military dogs and finding healing through his partnerships with them. In 2020, Harris graduated from Texas Tech University School of Law and now serves as a prosecutor for the 4th Judicial District of New Mexico. His memoir, A Year Behind the Leash , is a testament to the healing power of purpose, service, and the unwavering bond between humans and animals. Learn more at jontharris.com .

To connect with Jon T. Harris, reach him by email at jon@jontharris.com, visit his blog at Dispatch from Downrange , or read his articles on OpsLens . You can also connect with him professionally on LinkedIn , or follow him on Facebook via his Author page or personal profile .