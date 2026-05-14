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Yohu Launches One-Stop Food Supply Chain Solutions For Global Buyers

ByEthan Lin

May 14, 2026

Dongguan Hongqiao Foreign Trade Comprehensive Service Co., Ltd. (Yohu), with over 30 years of trade expertise, today announced its specialized one-stop food supply chain solutions. By integrating premium food factories across China and leveraging global trade stations, Yohu is simplifying procurement and China food products sourcing for international importers.

Localized Sourcing via Overseas Food Showrooms

To enhance transparency, Yohu has established overseas showrooms where buyers can physically inspect food samples and place orders locally. Active food trade stations are operational in:

· Cambodia (Phnom Penh)

· Malaysia (Selangor)

· Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)

· United States & Russia

It bridges the gap for international buyers, allowing them to shop with more confidence instead of blindly ordering in bulk online.

Efficiency Through Centralized Procurement

Yohu enables clients to purchase multiple product lines – including food, daily goods, and small appliances – in a single order. Through consolidated warehousing and mixed container shipping, the company significantly reduces logistics costs for global partners. There is no longer any need for customers to put in multiple, separate orders to get what they need. The centralized platform improves efficiency and makes the user experience better for buyers.

Full-Process Trade Services

Furthermore, with the introduction os this new food supply chain solution, Yohu ensures safe and compliant operations through its end-to-end service suite:

· Factory Inspection & Quality Control

· Export Customs Clearance & Logistics

· Foreign Exchange & Tax Compliance

· Destination Customs Clearance

This makes it far more than just an online shopping destination for global buyers, offering additional services that replace some of the other aspects of a traditional supply chain. Instead of a buyer needing to handle these steps separately through different providers, they can deal with it all through the new Yohu system.

About Dongguan Hongqiao (Yohu)

Dongguan Hongqiao Foreign Trade Comprehensive Service Co., Ltd. is a professional provider of one-stop supply chain solutions. With 30+ years of experience, it integrates high-quality Chinese factories across categories like food, hardware, and appliances. Through centralized procurement and mixed shipping, Yohu helps global buyers improve efficiency and achieve sustainable growth.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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