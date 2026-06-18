LeverX and SAP Mark One Year of LeverX Latvia With Networking Reception in Riga

LeverX and SAP hosted a networking reception on June 11 at the University of Latvia Botanical Garden in Riga to mark the first anniversary of LeverX Latvia.

The event brought together clients, partners, entrepreneurs, and representatives of Latvia’s business and technology community for an evening of networking, knowledge sharing, and industry discussions.

Additionally, attendees participated in technology demonstrations, live entertainment, and a culinary program prepared by Latvian chef Raimonds Zommers. The event also featured an audio-visual performance by the famous artist Rick Feds, combining live music production, finger-drumming, and visual effects.

In 2025, LeverX established its Latvian office as part of the growth strategy in the Nordic and Baltic regions. During the first year of operations, the company expanded its local workforce and continued supporting organizations in Latvia and neighboring markets with SAP-related consulting and technology services.

“One year after opening our Riga office, we are proud to see how quickly LeverX has become part of the local business and technology community. Our team in Latvia continues to grow, and we are grateful for the trust of our clients, partners, and colleagues. We look forward to contributing further to Latvia’s digital future, creating new opportunities for local talent, and helping organizations unlock the value of technology,” said Aigars Valdmanis, Managing Director of LeverX Latvia.

The anniversary reception offered members of the local business and technology community an opportunity to connect and discuss current developments in digital transformation, innovation, and enterprise technology.

About LeverX

LeverX is a global system integrator and SAP Gold Partner that provides consulting, implementation, and development services for organizations across various industries. The company supports digital transformation initiatives through SAP solutions and related technologies, helping businesses optimize processes and improve operational efficiency.