Alysio Now Powered by ZoomInfo GTM.AI as the GTM Context Layer for Natural-Language Insights

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed a native connector between Alysio and GTM.AI , ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer. Mutual customers can now ask natural-language questions inside the Alysio Platform and get real-time or scheduled insights grounded in ZoomInfo’s verified GTM data, with no middleware in between.

Alysio Agents Now Powered by ZoomInfo GTM Intelligence

Alysio is the AI-native GTM platform that unifies revenue and sales data into a single interface with named agents covering the full revenue motion, including the Deal Execution Agent, the AI CRO Agent, the Coaching Agent, the Customer Retention Agent, the Deep Research Agent, the Pipeline and Forecast Agent, the CRM Intelligence Agent, and the Meeting Intelligence Agent. With the new connector, each of those agents can call GTM.AI as a first-class data source. A customer authenticates once with their ZoomInfo credentials, and from that point, every Alysio agent can query ZoomInfo’s GTM Context Graph directly.

GTM.AI is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents. It exposes ZoomInfo’s GTM Context Graph, the identity-resolved foundation of more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of buying signals, through the same interface that already powers Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot Studio, IBM Watsonx Orchestrate, Outreach AI, Claude, and ChatGPT. The connector to Alysio puts that verified data foundation underneath every Alysio agent without a separate data warehouse or a one-way export.

The connector supports two query modes. Real-time queries answer in the moment, useful for the ad-hoc questions a sales leader asks during a forecast call or a coaching session. Scheduled queries run on a daily, weekly, or monthly cadence and surface results through Alysio’s Executive Briefs, IQ Reports, and Smart Notifications. Either way, the data an Alysio agent reads is the same data a ZoomInfo user sees in the platform itself: continuously refreshed, identity-resolved, and queryable through API and MCP.

The reason the data foundation matters is structural. B2B contact data decays at roughly 70% per year, and a natural-language question answered against stale data returns a fluent but wrong answer. A CRO asking which strategic accounts have lost contact in the last quarter needs a real answer, not a confidently rendered hallucination. By grounding Alysio’s agents in the live GTM Context Graph, the connector replaces the 14-month-old CRM record with verified, current intelligence that a revenue leader can act on.

Governance stays consistent across every connected surface. GTM.AI applies access control, permissioning, AI policy, data lineage, and audit logging uniformly, from ZoomInfo to each Alysio agent, alongside Alysio’s existing SOC 2 Type II, ISO 42001, and GDPR compliance posture. Customers maintain a single governance posture across their entire AI agent footprint.

This is the difference between a native context layer and generic CRM analytics. Most natural-language analytics tools answer against whatever happens to be in the CRM. With GTM.AI as the headless context layer, the data foundation is verified ZoomInfo intelligence by default, available alongside CRM and conversation data, with no quality remediation before the question is asked. The native connector between Alysio and GTM.AI is generally available to mutual ZoomInfo and Alysio customers.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry’s most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.

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