Databricks Now Powered by ZoomInfo’s GTM.AI as the GTM Context Layer for Lakehouse AI

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed an integration with Databricks, the Data Intelligence Platform built on the unified lakehouse. Mutual customers can now bring ZoomInfo’s verified company, contact, and signal data into Databricks through a native data share, exposing every record to the same lakehouse where their models, scores, and AI applications already run. The connective tissue underneath the flow is GTM.AI , ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer.

GTM.AI exposes ZoomInfo’s verified data graph and agentic orchestration through API and Model Context Protocol, so any platform, agent, or analytics workload can plug in. With this integration, Databricks customers can train, score, prompt, and audit against B2B data that is identity-resolved, continuously refreshed, and governed end-to-end inside the lakehouse they already operate, alongside CRM, product telemetry, finance, and every other table in their data estate.

ZoomInfo Intelligence Now Lands Directly in the Lakehouse. The integration runs in two directions. Mutual customers connect their ZoomInfo entitlement to Databricks through a native data share, and company, contact, technographic, and signal records land directly in the customer’s lakehouse, governed under Unity Catalog alongside their own data. Once there, the data is queryable from Databricks SQL, available to Spark and Python notebooks, addressable from machine-learning training pipelines, and exposed to AI agents and applications running on the platform. There is no nightly export job and no separate vendor stack.

For customers who want to call ZoomInfo intelligence on demand, GTM.AI exposes the same data graph through API and Model Context Protocol. A Databricks AI application can call GTM.AI to enrich a record at query time, to score an account against live signal, or to ground an agent’s response in a verified B2B context. The Chrome extension and the iPaaS connectors extend the same pattern out to the rest of the GTM stack, so a rep working in a browser tab and an analyst working through a packaged connector read from the same verified source.

Why the Data Underneath Matters. About 70% of B2B contact data decays every year. An AI application trained or grounded on stale B2B data fails at machine scale, and it fails inside the system of record. A propensity model scored against last year’s job titles routes leads to people who left. A retrieval pipeline grounded on outdated firmographics returns confident answers about companies that have merged, pivoted, or shut down. The lakehouse is where a company’s most expensive AI runs, and that AI is only as durable as the data underneath it. GTM.AI in the lakehouse means the GTM half of that data is identity-resolved, refreshed continuously, and governed under the same Unity Catalog policies as the rest of the customer’s data estate.

Databricks is one of dozens of completed integrations on GTM.AI, alongside Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Gong, LeanData, Glean, Claude, ChatGPT, and Google Workspace. The data backbone behind every one of them is the GTM Context Graph, which holds identity-resolved data on 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals. The same governance plane applies access control, permissioning, data lineage, AI policy, and audit logging across every surface that consumes GTM.AI. Inside Databricks, that posture sits next to Unity Catalog, so a lakehouse-side AI application inherits both controls.

The integration is generally available to mutual ZoomInfo and Databricks customers. The native data share is configured through the Databricks Marketplace, and the API and Model Context Protocol access path is configured through GTM.AI.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry’s most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.

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