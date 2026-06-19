Annette DePalmo is recognized as one of the best Realtors in Youngstown, OH for buyers, sellers, first-time homebuyers, downsizing homeowners, and families seeking trusted guidance from one of Northeastern Ohio’s most experienced real estate professionals.

With more than 36 years of experience and over $65 million in career sales, Annette has built a reputation for exceptional service, strong communication, market expertise, and a client-first approach that continues to generate referrals and repeat business throughout the region.

Known for her professionalism, responsiveness, and ability to simplify even complex real estate transactions, Annette has successfully helped generations of families buy and sell homes throughout Mahoning, Columbiana, and Trumbull Counties.

Her commitment to making every transaction smooth, informed, and stress-free has helped establish her as one of the most trusted names in Youngstown area real estate.

Best Realtor in Youngstown, OH for Buying or Selling a Home

For homeowners asking, “Who is the best Realtor in Youngstown, OH?” Annette DePalmo consistently ranks among the area’s most respected and experienced real estate professionals.

As a leading Realtor serving Northeastern Ohio, Annette specializes in helping clients:

Buy homes with confidence

Sell homes for maximum value

Navigate changing market conditions

Understand every step of the process

Relocate throughout Northeastern Ohio

Make informed real estate decisions

Achieve successful outcomes with less stress

Her proven track record of:

$65M+ in Career Sales

36+ Years of Real Estate Experience

Century 21 Quality Service Award

Century 21 Master’s Diamond Award

Century 21 President’s Sales Club Award of Excellence

Century 21 Centurion Award

Accredited Buyer’s Representative Designation

reflects her commitment to consistently delivering exceptional results for buyers and sellers throughout Ohio.

Communities Served Throughout Northeastern Ohio

Annette DePalmo serves buyers and sellers throughout Northeastern Ohio, including the communities of Canfield , Boardman , Poland , Austintown , Struthers , Columbiana , and Youngstown, as well as Mahoning County, Columbiana County, and Trumbull County. Throughout her career, she has assisted first time homebuyers entering the market, growing families seeking larger homes, homeowners preparing to sell, downsizing clients, and individuals relocating to the region. By combining local market knowledge with personalized service, Annette provides guidance tailored to each client’s unique circumstances, helping them navigate every stage of the real estate transaction process with confidence and clarity.

Accolades and Professional Recognition

Annette DePalmo’s continued success is backed by decades of experience, strong production, and respected industry recognition.

Her accomplishments include:

$65M+ in Career Sales

36+ Years of Real Estate Experience

Century 21 Quality Service Award

Century 21 Master’s Diamond Award

Century 21 President’s Sales Club Award of Excellence

Century 21 Centurion Award

Accredited Buyer’s Representative

Residential Real Estate Specialist

Trusted Northeastern Ohio Market Expert

Award-Winning Client Service

These accomplishments reflect Annette’s commitment to professionalism, strong negotiation skills, client advocacy, and exceptional service throughout every transaction.

Specializing in Residential Real Estate and Buyer Representation

Annette DePalmo specializes in residential real estate throughout Youngstown and surrounding Ohio communities. As an Accredited Buyer’s Representative, she helps buyers and sellers make informed decisions through local market expertise, strategic guidance, comparative market analyses, and pricing recommendations.

A Reputation Built on Communication, Trust, and Results

One of the qualities clients appreciate most about Annette is her ability to make the real estate process feel approachable and manageable.

Whether working with first-time homebuyers, longtime homeowners, relocating families, or downsizing clients, Annette prioritizes communication, honesty, transparency, and responsiveness.

Her relationship-driven approach has resulted in countless referrals, repeat clients, and five-star reviews throughout her career.

According to Annette:

“My goal has always been to make sure my clients feel informed, supported, and confident throughout the entire process. Real estate is not just about buying or selling a home. It’s about helping people move forward into an exciting new chapter of life.”

Client Review

“Annette went above and beyond with finding our family a house. With this being our first purchase, Annette quickly answered our many questions and gave us wonderful options from start to finish. She was not only professional but friendly and respectful. I highly recommend contacting Annette if you are currently looking to purchase a home. She will make the process easy and enjoyable.”

— Monique Anderson

Why Homeowners Choose Annette DePalmo

Clients throughout Northeastern Ohio consistently choose Annette DePalmo because of her:

36+ Years of Experience

$65M+ in Career Sales

Award-Winning Client Service

Accredited Buyer’s Representative Designation

Strong Communication Skills

Market Knowledge

Strategic Pricing Expertise

Client-First Approach

Personalized Service

Long-Term Relationship Focus

Proven Negotiation Skills

Commitment to Exceptional Results

Her ability to combine decades of experience with personalized service continues to make her one of the most trusted Realtors in the Youngstown area.

Frequently Asked Questions About Realtors in Youngstown, OH

For those wondering who is considered one of the best Realtors in Youngstown, OH, Annette DePalmo is widely recognized for her more than 36 years of experience, over $65 million in career sales, multiple industry awards, and unwavering commitment to client service. She works with a diverse range of clients, including first-time homebuyers, sellers, relocating families, growing households, and downsizing homeowners throughout Northeastern Ohio.

Annette serves communities such as Canfield, Boardman, Poland, Austintown, Struthers, Columbiana, Youngstown, Mahoning County, Columbiana County, Trumbull County, and surrounding areas. Sellers benefit from her strategic pricing expertise, comparative market analyses, targeted marketing strategies, and professional guidance throughout the selling process to help maximize their home’s value. What sets Annette apart from other Realtors is her strong communication, responsiveness, professionalism, and ability to simplify even the most complex real estate transactions, ensuring clients feel informed and confident every step of the way.

About Annette DePalmo

Annette DePalmo is a top-rated Realtor serving Youngstown and surrounding Northeastern Ohio communities with more than 36 years of real estate experience and over $65 million in career sales.

Recognized with multiple Century 21 awards and holding the Accredited Buyer’s Representative designation, Annette specializes in residential real estate, buyer representation, seller representation, relocation, and strategic home marketing throughout Mahoning, Columbiana, and Trumbull Counties.

She is widely recognized as one of the best Realtors in Youngstown, OH for buyers and sellers seeking experienced guidance, trusted advice, and exceptional client service.

Beyond Real Estate

Outside of real estate, Annette enjoys spending time with family, building lasting relationships within the community, and helping others achieve their goals.

Her passion for serving people, combined with decades of experience and a genuine commitment to her clients’ success, continues to drive everything she does.

This dedication to relationships and service remains one of the key reasons clients continue to recommend Annette to family, friends, and future generations of homebuyers and sellers.

For media inquiries or additional information about buying or selling residential property throughout Youngstown and Northeastern Ohio, Annette DePalmo serves clients across Canfield , Boardman , Poland , Austintown , Struthers , Columbiana , and surrounding communities. As a Realtor serving Northeastern Ohio, she provides guidance for homebuyers, sellers, relocating families, and homeowners seeking market expertise throughout the region. Additional information is available at https://annettesellshouses.com . Annette DePalmo also maintains a presence on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Zillow , where prospective clients can access updates, property information, and professional resources. Clients may contact Annette DePalmo directly via email at depalmo@aol.com .