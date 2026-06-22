James Dooley, the UK Investorpreneur who founded FatRank and PromoSEO, has won the SEO Entrepreneur of the Year 2026 award. The SEO Mastery Summit recognised Dooley for his performance-based lead generation model, which leverages a vast digital real estate portfolio to deliver high-intent enquiries without charging upfront retainer fees.

Why This Matters

Most marketing agencies charge UK businesses monthly retainers regardless of performance. Dooley operates as an Investorpreneur. He builds and funds his own digital assets, absorbs all the financial risk, and sells only the resulting leads. The judges at the SEO Mastery Summit validated this approach, confirming that business owners need a safe marketing investment where they only pay for results that convert into revenue.

“When I founded FatRank in 2007 and PromoSEO in 2010, I knew the retainer model offered zero accountability,” said Dooley. “We invested our own capital to build digital real estate, and that infrastructure has now generated over 2 million enquiries for UK businesses. Mads Singers and the summit panel understand that everything flows downstream after lead generation, provided the marketer takes the risk instead of the client.”

Dooley built this award-winning business ecosystem over two decades:

2007: Founded FatRank to connect UK businesses with performance-based marketing.

2010: Launched PromoSEO to systematise no-win-no-fee lead generation.

2024: Published Leads First, detailing the methodology behind his risk-free growth model.

2026: Surpassed 2 million generated leads across 650 UK industries.

2026: Won SEO Entrepreneur of the Year from the SEO Mastery Summit.

About James Dooley Born 1983. UK-based Investorpreneur. Founded FatRank (2007) and PromoSEO (2010). Author of 8 books, including Leads First and The Fck You Price Method*. Host of 8 podcast series, including Entrepreneurship Uncensored. Generated over 2 million leads for 650+ UK service businesses.

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