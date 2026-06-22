Cook County Walk-Bike Push Brings New Attention to Leg Health in Des Plaines

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As suburban Cook County encourages safer walking and biking infrastructure, Columbus Vascular Vein & Aesthetics points residents to signs of vein disease that can affect daily mobility.

DES PLAINES, IL — A new suburban Cook County transportation-health initiative is putting renewed attention on how local residents move through their communities. In April, the Cook County Department of Public Health and Active Transportation Alliance announced a technical assistance program to help suburban municipalities apply for state-funded walking, biking and trail improvements. The program is connected to the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, which will make $157 million available in 2026, with applications scheduled from August through October and a maximum award of $5 million per project.

The Cook County announcement framed walkable streets, safer crossings, trails and bike infrastructure as part of chronic disease prevention, noting that the built environment shapes how people live, work and move. That public-health focus is relevant in Des Plaines, where daily walking, standing, commuting and community activity can also bring attention to symptoms that residents may otherwise dismiss as normal fatigue.

Columbus Vascular Vein & Aesthetics, located at 150 N. River Road, Suite 220 in Des Plaines, provides evaluation and treatment for vein-related concerns including varicose veins, spider veins, chronic venous insufficiency, leg swelling and heaviness, and restless legs syndrome. The clinic’s listed vein treatments include radiofrequency ablation, sclerotherapy and Varithena vein treatment.

“With more residents looking for ways to stay active, leg discomfort should not automatically be written off as aging or a busy schedule,” said a clinic spokesperson for Columbus Vascular Vein & Aesthetics. “Recurring heaviness, swelling, visible varicose veins or restless legs can be signs that a vein evaluation is worth discussing with a qualified provider.”

The Des Plaines clinic serves the city and nearby northwest suburban communities, including Glenview, Mount Prospect, Niles, Park Ridge, Rosemont, Schiller Park and Skokie. Its clinical team includes physicians and advanced practice clinicians with board certifications and experience in vein and vascular care.

For readers who are walking more this summer, returning to community events, or spending long hours standing at work, clinicians commonly recommend paying attention to patterns rather than isolated symptoms.

Watch for leg heaviness, aching, swelling or throbbing that returns after standing, walking or sitting for long periods.

Do not ignore visible bulging veins, skin discoloration around the ankles or recurring restless-leg sensations.

Take movement breaks during long work shifts, travel days or desk periods.

Elevate the legs when possible after prolonged standing.

Ask a medical provider whether a vein evaluation or ultrasound is appropriate if symptoms persist.

Seek prompt medical guidance for sudden, severe or unusual leg symptoms.

Residents can learn more at https://www.cvva.care/locations/des-plaines-il/ or call (847) 908-5395.

About Columbus Vascular Vein & Aesthetics

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Columbus Vascular Vein & Aesthetics is a vein care practice with a Des Plaines, Illinois location at 150 N. River Road, Suite 220. The Des Plaines clinic provides care for varicose veins, spider veins, chronic venous insufficiency, leg swelling and heaviness, and restless legs syndrome. Listed treatment options include radiofrequency ablation, sclerotherapy and Varithena vein treatment. The practice serves Des Plaines and surrounding northwest suburban communities.

Media Contact

Columbus Vascular Vein & Aesthetics Clinic Office Phone: (847) 908-5395 Email: hello@cvva.care Website: https://www.cvva.care/locations/des-plaines-il/

150 N River Rd #220

Des Plaines

Illionis

United States

(847) 276-2052

https://www.cvva.care/