Hello Cruise Reports Surge in First-Time Cruisers as Cruise Demand Reaches Record Highs

UK-based cruise discovery and comparison platform Hello Cruise is reporting a surge in first-time cruisers during the first half of 2026, mirroring the findings in the latest cruise outlook and forecast report by the CLIA, a global cruise industry body that collects data and statistics on sectoral performance. Cruises were identified as the fastest-growing travel segment in a recent CLIA travel agent survey.

“One of the biggest attractions of cruising is the ability to experience multiple destinations in one holiday without constantly unpacking, changing hotels or dealing with additional flights and transfers while reducing overall costs,” said Peter Hodge, Deal Specialist at Hello Cruise .

“Travellers can unpack once and comfortably travel between destinations without the expense and hassle of multiple flights, hotels and transfers. That convenience and value for money is a huge part of why cruising continues to grow globally.”

These shifts are occurring due to the convenience of multi-destination travel. A single cruise allows holidaymakers to explore a diverse itinerary and only have to unpack once, eliminating the friction of packing, unpacking, and navigating airport transfers between multiple cities and destinations.

Financial predictability is also playing an important role in changing travel habits. Independent flight prices and land-based hotel costs fluctuate unpredictably, whereas all-inclusive cruise packages are a stable alternative. These trips bundle dining, entertainment, accommodation, and transit into a single upfront cost so that holidaymakers can lock in their budgets months in advance. Most major cruise lines frequently secure large flight allocations well ahead of time, further shielding consumers from sudden spikes in commercial airfare prices.

Hello Cruise is also seeing growing demand for holidays that combine cruises with hotels, tours and rail journeys, allowing travellers to experience more of a destination before and after their sailing.

Regarding where most travellers want to go, Hello Cruise reports growing search trends among users looking for cruises in the Norwegian Fjords, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean within its search data. Holidaymakers want to combine high-value destinations with predictable, experience-led travel.

About Hello Cruise

Hello Cruise is a UK cruise discovery and comparison platform helping travellers compare cruise lines, destinations and cruise deals from leading cruise agents in one place.

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