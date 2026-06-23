Medicare Spending on Remote Patient Monitoring Exceeds $500 Million as Chronic Disease Burden Grows, Nsight Health Expands to Meet Rising Provider Demand

Chronic disease is a big healthcare challenge in the United States. According to the CDC, three in four adults in the USA have at least one chronic condition. Managing these conditions requires consistent, ongoing contact between patients and care teams. A clinic visit every few months is rarely enough. Patients need monitoring between appointments. Unfortunately, most primary care practices can’t provide that due to the constraints of their existing schedules and staffing. The gap between what patients need and what providers can deliver is wide.

Federal data reflects the scale of the shift. Based on reports from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General, Medicare payments for remote patient monitoring exceeded $500 million in 2024. That figure represents a dramatic rise from just $15 million in 2019. The growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and CMS’s ongoing expansion of reimbursable remote care codes across the Medicare program.

Nsight Health has built a fully managed infrastructure designed to extend provider capacity without requiring new hires. The company delivers remote patient monitoring and Chronic Care Management to more than 130,000 patients across 480+ clinics, supported by over 1,700 provider teams nationwide. It operates from Miami, Florida, and functions as a direct extension of each practice it serves.

The model is fully managed end-to-end. Nsight Health handles patient identification, eligibility verification, device shipping, enrollment, and ongoing clinical monitoring. U.S.-based registered nurses and licensed clinical staff monitor patient readings 24 hours a day. They escalate to the provider only when clinically necessary, keeping the physician’s time focused on complex cases. The platform integrates with more than 50 EHR systems. Providers receive CMS-compliant documentation for billing without having to build new internal workflows.

Nsight Health operates on a pay-for-performance model. Providers incur no upfront cost. The company is paid only after reimbursement reaches the practice. This structure removes the financial barrier that stops many small and mid-sized practices from launching remote care programs. Onboarding is handled entirely by Nsight Health’s team, including patient outreach in multiple languages. The firm reports high enrollment rates across its campaigns, well above industry norms for opt-in health programs.

CMS continues to expand remote patient monitoring eligibility. Federally Qualified Health Centers and Rural Health Clinics gained access to RPM billing codes in 2025, opening the program to underserved populations for the first time. As that coverage expands and chronic disease rates continue to rise, the demand for managed remote care infrastructure is growing faster than most individual practices can scale to meet it. Nsight Health is building the operational layer that allows providers to respond effectively.