Quarterman Realty Group Inc. Announces Expanded Real Estate Education Support for South Jersey Buyers, Sellers, and Relocating Families

Quarterman Realty Group Inc., a South Jersey real estate brokerage led by Kathleen “Kat” Quarterman, ABR®, MRP®, has announced an expanded client education initiative designed to support buyers, sellers, investors, military families, and relocating households throughout Moorestown, Hainesport, Mount Laurel, Cherry Hill, Maple Shade, Westampton, and surrounding South Jersey communities.

The expanded initiative responds to continued demand from consumers seeking clearer guidance in a real estate market shaped by changing inventory levels, affordability concerns, financing questions, relocation activity, and evolving buyer expectations. Through the initiative, Quarterman Realty Group Inc. is placing additional focus on education, preparation, and personalized consultation before clients make major real estate decisions.

For first-time homebuyers, the brokerage will continue strengthening its guidance around home search preparation, financing conversations, down payment assistance resources, grant program awareness, offer strategy, inspection timelines, and closing expectations. The goal is to help new buyers better understand each stage of the process before they enter the market.

“Homeownership remains an important goal for many families, but the process can feel overwhelming without the right guidance,” said Kathleen “Kat” Quarterman, Broker Owner of Quarterman Realty Group Inc. “This expansion allows our team to dedicate additional resources toward education, communication, and individualized support for clients throughout South Jersey.”

The initiative also includes expanded consultation support for sellers who want to better understand pricing strategy, preparation timelines, market positioning, and buyer expectations before listing a property. Quarterman Realty Group Inc. works with homeowners to explain the steps involved in preparing a home for sale, reviewing comparable properties, evaluating market activity, and coordinating the transaction from listing through closing.

In addition to buyer and seller education, the brokerage is increasing its focus on relocation support for families moving within New Jersey, the Greater Philadelphia region, and nearby communities. Relocating households often face added pressure when coordinating employment changes, school considerations, commute needs, property timelines, and unfamiliar neighborhoods. Quarterman Realty Group Inc. provides local insight and structured guidance to help clients better understand their options across South Jersey.

The brokerage serves clients across Moorestown, Hainesport, Mount Laurel, Cherry Hill, Maple Shade, Westampton, Marlton, Medford, Haddonfield, Voorhees, Burlington County, Camden County, and neighboring areas. Its expanded education model is designed to support a range of clients, including first-time buyers, longtime homeowners, investors, military families, and families transitioning into or out of the region.

Quarterman brings more than two decades of related real estate industry experience to the brokerage. Her professional background includes mortgage lending, title services, and residential real estate, giving clients access to guidance informed by multiple stages of the transaction process. She began her real estate career in 1999 as an intern for a top-producing mortgage loan officer at a major bank, later completing a Retail Management Development Program and spending eight years as a mortgage loan officer.

After time away from the industry to raise her family, Quarterman returned to real estate in 2012 as a title representative before earning her New Jersey real estate license. Her experience across lending, title, and sales helps shape the brokerage’s education-first approach, particularly for clients who need support understanding financing options, transaction requirements, and market conditions.

As an Accredited Buyer’s Representative and Military Relocation Professional, Quarterman has also built a strong focus on helping first-time homebuyers, military families, and relocating clients. As a proud U.S. Army wife, U.S. Navy mom, and longtime South Jersey resident, she brings a service-oriented perspective to her work with families navigating important housing decisions.

Quarterman Realty Group Inc. has also been recognized through NJ REALTORS Circle of Excellence Sales Awards® from 2016 to 2019 and 2021 to 2023, along with top producer recognition and more than $80 million in career sales. While these accomplishments reflect the brokerage’s history in the region, the company’s current focus remains on expanding practical guidance and client education for today’s market.

Through the expanded initiative, Quarterman Realty Group Inc. aims to help consumers approach real estate decisions with greater clarity. The brokerage emphasizes communication, preparation, and local knowledge as essential parts of a successful transaction, especially for clients navigating the market for the first time or making a major life transition.

About Quarterman Realty Group Inc.

Quarterman Realty Group Inc. is a South Jersey real estate brokerage serving Moorestown, Hainesport, Mount Laurel, Cherry Hill, Maple Shade, Westampton, and surrounding communities. The company provides residential real estate services for buyers, sellers, investors, military families, and relocating households throughout the region. For inquiries, contact Kat Quarterman at kat@quartermangroup.com or connect via Google Profile , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn , Zillow , Redfin , and Yelp for updates and professional engagement.