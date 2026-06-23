RedWeek Bridges the Gap Between Hotels and Vacation Rentals as Americans Prioritize Travel in 2026

Qualified Intermediary company IPX1031 reports that in 2026, 93% of Americans are planning to travel, and 49% are prioritizing travel when making financial decisions. In addition, 31% say that lodging is one of their top concerns.

Most Americans want to venture out beyond their home states, which means that they’d like to have new experiences that are different from the ones at home. This is only possible if they have good and comfortable accommodations, as this enables them to rest and recharge for their adventures.

IPX1031’s report shows that 80% of Americans plan on staying in hotels; 36% plan on using vacation home rentals, too. Considering that there’s an overlap of consumers who like both types of accommodations, there’s a niche here to be filled, and RedWeek does exactly that.

This company offers the best of both worlds, as it blends hotels with vacation rentals. More specifically, RedWeek is a platform that allows individual timeshare owners to rent or sell their resort week. This gives them a chance to make extra money while giving travelers the opportunity to have a home base in a comfortable space.

Typically, the listings on this website have multiple bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry. What sets RedWeek apart from Airbnb and VRBO is that guests benefit from hotel-like amenities, too. For example, they may enjoy a front desk, pools, restaurants, on-site housekeeping, maintenance, security, and on-site programs and activities.

What users benefit most from is the ability to find spacious accommodations much larger than hotel rooms. This enables them to book vacations for their entire family without worry.

Another benefit of using RedWeek is that the listings are up to 70% off. This addresses the financial concern that many people have about traveling and affording vacations.

Users can get extra peace of mind by utilizing the Verified & Protected label on rentals. The platform holds the funds until after the guest checks in so that they can make sure they get what they paid for.

Those who want to rent or sell their timeshare can do so through the site. There’s a convenient timeshare worth tool that’s free to use, and users can determine whether renting or selling is the best course of action. They can also utilize the timeshare calendar, as well as the numerous selling guides available, to make a better-informed decision.

Renting out timeshares takes just 3 simple steps, and it doesn’t take over 5 minutes to do. Otherwise, selling a timeshare can be done through DIY or full-service options.

RedWeek has an audience of over 3 million renters and has paid more than $250 to timeshare owners. This business has also been featured by AARP, the Los Angeles Times, Kiplinger, and more.