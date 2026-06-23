Lynn Ross Support & Growth Announces Expanded Grief Recovery Support to Help Individuals Navigate Loss Through the Evidence Based Grief Recovery Method

A Growing Need for Meaningful Grief Recovery Support

Lynn Ross Support & Growth today announced the continued expansion of its grief recovery services, providing personalized support for individuals navigating loss through the evidence based Grief Recovery Method®. Founded by Advanced Certified Grief Recovery Method Specialist® Lynn Ross, the practice serves clients virtually worldwide and in person throughout Southeast Wisconsin.

The announcement comes amid increasing awareness of the emotional challenges associated with grief, caregiving responsibilities, health changes, relationship transitions, and other significant life events. While grief is commonly associated with death, mental health professionals and grief specialists continue to emphasize that grief can result from a wide range of losses that affect daily life and emotional wellbeing.

A Personal Journey That Inspired a Professional Mission

The development of Lynn Ross Support & Growth is rooted in Lynn Ross’s own experiences with profound personal loss. Within a short period of time, she experienced the loss of her cat, Tink, followed by the loss of her dog, Zipper. Months later, her husband, Pierre, a 20 year Navy veteran, died unexpectedly at home after struggling with the effects of a traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress disorder.

At the same time, Ross was navigating the ongoing emotional challenges associated with her mother’s progression through dementia, an experience often described by caregivers as a form of ongoing grief.

These events shaped her understanding of the many forms grief can take and ultimately led her to pursue advanced certification in the Grief Recovery Method®, an evidence based action program designed to help individuals address unresolved grief.

“Grief is the normal and natural reaction to loss, but it doesn’t have to hurt this much forever,” said Lynn Ross. “Your pain is real, and with the right support, it can feel lighter.”

Addressing Loss Beyond Bereavement

According to Lynn Ross Support & Growth, one of the most common misconceptions surrounding grief is the belief that it applies only to the death of a loved one.

The practice supports individuals experiencing grief related to divorce, pet loss, caregiving responsibilities, chronic illness, loss of health, military related challenges, career transitions, financial changes, and other major life events. By recognizing the broad spectrum of losses people encounter, the organization aims to help individuals understand that their emotional responses are both valid and common.

Through structured one on one sessions, clients work through a process intended to help them move beyond coping and toward emotional completion.

Combining Leadership Experience with Grief Recovery Expertise

Before entering the grief recovery profession, Ross spent decades in corporate leadership roles, overseeing large teams and supporting employee development initiatives. Her background in coaching, leadership development, and personal growth has informed her current approach to grief support.

By combining professional leadership experience with advanced grief recovery training and personal understanding of loss, Ross provides a framework that is both compassionate and action oriented.

This combination allows clients to engage in a structured recovery process while receiving individualized support tailored to their unique experiences and circumstances.

Turning Personal Loss Into a Mission of Healing

Best of Best Review proudly recognizes Lynn Ross as the Best Grief Recovery Specialist in Wisconsin of 2026 for her compassionate, evidence-based approach to helping individuals navigate grief, loss, and major life transitions. As an Advanced Certified Grief Recovery Method Specialist® and founder of Lynn Ross Support & Growth, Lynn draws from specialized training, decades of leadership experience, and her own profound losses to support people facing bereavement, dementia-related grief, pet loss, divorce, caregiving, health challenges, military-related struggles, and career changes. Through the Grief Recovery Method®, she provides practical, personalized guidance designed to address unresolved emotional pain and help clients move toward healing and renewed hope. Available virtually nationwide and in person throughout Southeast Wisconsin, Lynn has distinguished herself through her authenticity, accessibility, educational leadership, and commitment to reminding people that they do not have to carry grief alone.

Increasing Awareness Around Grief Education

A central goal of Lynn Ross Support & Growth is increasing public understanding of grief and grief recovery. Many individuals experiencing loss receive support focused on coping mechanisms but may not be introduced to methods designed to address unresolved emotional pain directly.

Ross advocates for broader education surrounding grief and recovery, emphasizing that healing is possible when individuals have access to effective tools and guidance.

The organization also seeks to raise awareness about the unique challenges associated with dementia caregiving, military family experiences, and cumulative losses that can occur throughout a person’s lifetime.

Lynn Ross Support & Growth offers a free consultation and a structured one-on-one Grief Recovery Method® program designed to help individuals move beyond coping and address unresolved grief.

Individuals interested in learning more about available support services may schedule a free consultation through www.lynnrosssupport.com .

About Lynn Ross Support & Growth

Lynn Ross Support & Growth is a grief recovery practice founded by Advanced Certified Grief Recovery Method Specialist® Lynn Ross. The organization provides personalized one on one support for individuals experiencing grief related to death, dementia, caregiving, pet loss, divorce, health challenges, military related struggles, career transitions, and other significant life events. Services are available virtually nationwide and in person throughout Southeast Wisconsin. Additional information is available at www.lynnrosssupport.com or by email at lynn@lynnrosssupport.com. Readers can also connect with Lynn Ross Support & Growth through TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , and LinkedIn .