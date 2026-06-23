Art’s Tree Service Reaches 400 Five-Star Reviews, Setting a New Standard for Tree Care in Sarasota

According to IBISWorld, there are 175,000 tree-trimming businesses in the US, and this industry has grown at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2025. In many people’s experiences, though, quantity doesn’t necessarily equal quality.

There are plenty of arborists in the nation, but finding an excellent one can be a challenge. Clients often have to deal with negative experiences that involve things like extremely high prices, late appointments or no-shows, poor work that leads to poorly growing or dying trees, and a messy property afterward. This leads to frustration and a lack of trust in tree professionals.

In a saturated industry with mediocre service, there’s a need for stand-out companies, and Art’s Tree Service strives to address this need in Sarasota, FL, and the surrounding areas.

This business has over 14 years of experience, and recently, it’s hit 400 5-star reviews. This keeps its overall rating at 5 stars, and Art’s Tree Service has the highest number of 5-star Google reviews of all tree services in its area (Sarasota, Osprey, Nokomis, Venice, Lakewood Ranch, and Bradenton).

This locally-owned company thoroughly understands the unique tree care challenges that homeowners face in the area, and its team carefully tailors its services for each client. Its tree services include tree pruning, tree removal, stump grinding, new tree installation, emergency services, debris removal services, and lightning protection. It can also provide land clearing services to support the environment responsibly.

One of the reasons why Art’s Tree Service has consistently positive ratings is because of its commitment to excellent customer service. The team responds to inquiries promptly, and all jobs are completed as quickly as possible. More importantly, the business has a reputation for showing up for its appointments on time.

The team pays close attention to detail for every project, and it has experienced arborists on staff who are industry-leading experts. Art’s Tree Service always takes a safety-first approach to its jobs, and it’s dedicated to maintaining tree health through comprehensive services instead of focusing on one single thing.

Those who’d like to add more greenery to their homes can utilize the team’s professional assistance. Not only can they help with selecting specific trees, but they can also assist with placing and planting the trees so they can thrive. Whatever services their clients use, before leaving a property, they’ll clean up all the debris and leave things as clean as they were before they arrived.

Art’s Tree Service offers free estimates, so potential clients know the scope of work and approximately how much it’d be before they make a commitment. This business has competitive rates as well, which make tool rental and DIY work less appealing for average homeowners.

The dedication to providing locals with exemplary tree services is evident, and clients can count on this company to be consistent, as is evident in their reviews.