RizBeanCo, Inc Expands OneBlog, the AI Search SEO System, Opening the Doors for a New Generation of Agencies

OneBlog: The Core Technology Driving the Portfolio

RizBeanCo, Inc, a technology software agency founded by CEO and Co-Founder Rizala Carrington and CTO and Co-Founder Justin Bean, today highlighted the expansion of OneBlog, the proprietary AI content and search platform at the center of its product ecosystem.

OneBlog was built to solve one of the most pressing challenges facing modern businesses: staying discoverable as search shifts from traditional engines to AI driven answers. Rather than treating content and visibility as separate tactics, OneBlog combines them into a single system designed to produce consistent, high quality content that performs in AI search environments.

OneBlog is more than a standalone tool. It is the technology that drives the Get Found System, the company’s proven visibility product, and it serves as the foundation other agencies and entrepreneurs can build on.

Powering the Get Found System

The Get Found System is the company’s flagship visibility product, and OneBlog is the engine underneath it.

By running on OneBlog, the Get Found System helps organizations strengthen their online presence through structured content production and AI search discovery frameworks.

In one engagement, the company helped a business generate more than $1 million in revenue attributable to AI driven search, a result made possible by the OneBlog platform. A detailed case study documenting the outcome is available upon request.

This proof of concept reflects a larger thesis at RizBeanCo, Inc: businesses benefit most from systems designed to create sustainable visibility, not short term tactics that fade as search behavior changes.

Empowering Other Agencies and New Entrepreneurs

A defining feature of OneBlog is that it was built to be leveraged, not locked away.

Through a white label model, other agencies can use OneBlog to power their own client visibility offerings, giving them enterprise grade AI search technology without building it from scratch. For new entrepreneurs, OneBlog lowers the barrier to entry, allowing them to launch and scale in a category that is moving quickly and rewarding those who move first.

This is the strategy behind MyAgencyOS by Entrecation.com, which gives entrepreneurs the operational infrastructure and the underlying technology to build an AI search agency of their own. OneBlog is the technology layer that makes that possible.

“OneBlog is the core of everything we build,” said Rizala Carrington, CEO and Co-Founder of RizBeanCo, Inc. “It powers our own results, and now it powers other people’s. We wanted to give agencies and new entrepreneurs a real way to get ahead in the AI search revolution instead of watching it pass them by.”

Founders Bring More Than a Decade of Technology Experience

Rizala Carrington and Justin Bean each bring more than 15+ years each of experience building technology products, systems, and companies across multiple industries.

Their shared experience revealed recurring marketing and operational challenges faced by businesses trying to improve visibility and manage growth. Rather than relying on third party solutions that often required heavy customization, the founders chose to build proprietary systems designed around measurable outcomes. OneBlog, built by CTO Justin Bean, is the result of that approach.

The founders have collectively contributed to the development and growth of several dozen companies, applying lessons from multiple business sectors to the design of their technology products.

Responding to the Shift in Search and Digital Discovery

As search technologies continue to evolve, businesses face new challenges in staying visible. RizBeanCo, Inc has focused a significant portion of its development efforts on understanding how organizations can remain discoverable as artificial intelligence reshapes customer acquisition and online engagement.

The company views this shift as an opportunity. With OneBlog as the foundation, businesses, agencies, and entrepreneurs can adopt technology infrastructure built for long term discoverability rather than short term reach.

Continued Investment in Business Technology Innovation

Looking ahead, RizBeanCo, Inc plans to keep investing in OneBlog and the products it powers.

The company believes businesses increasingly need integrated systems capable of supporting content creation, digital visibility, and operational growth within a rapidly changing technological landscape. By continuing to expand OneBlog and open it to more agencies and entrepreneurs, RizBeanCo, Inc aims to help a wider community navigate the AI search shift while staying focused on measurable results.

About RizBeanCo, Inc

RizBeanCo, Inc is a technology software agency founded by Rizala Carrington and Justin Bean. The company develops proprietary business systems designed to improve digital visibility, operational efficiency, and organizational growth. At the center of its portfolio is OneBlog.io, the AI search platform that powers GetFoundSystem.com and MyAgencyOS by Entrecation.com. Through a product driven approach, the company focuses on creating practical technology solutions informed by real world business experience.

More information can be found at OneBlog.io , AI Search Visibility for Growing Businesses , and MyAgencyOS . Additional information about the company’s leadership can be found on Rizala Carrington’s LinkedIn profile and Justin Bean’s LinkedIn profile . Media inquiries may be directed to pr@rizbeanco.com.