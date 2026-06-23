Carol Anne Mills Expands Video First Real Estate Marketing Program Following Multiple South Bay Home Sales Above Asking Price

Carol Anne Mills, the Keller Williams LA Harbor Realty agent widely regarded by clients and peers as a top Realtor in San Pedro and Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, is changing how coastal homes get marketed across the South Bay. Her innovative marketing approach, a growing library of cinematic, story-driven listing videos, uses viral video marketing to generate more visibility, more engagement, and stronger sales outcomes than traditional photo-and-flyer listings can deliver. The results speak for themselves: homes sold in as little as 7 days, multiple offers within a week on market, sale prices as much as $60,000 over asking, and individual property videos drawing thousands, in one case more than 15,000, views.

In short: Carol Anne Mills uses innovative listing videos and targeted marketing to help homes sell faster, generate more attention, and deliver stronger results for sellers in coastal South Bay markets.

Mills serves homeowners and buyers across San Pedro, Rancho Palos Verdes, the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Torrance, Long Beach, Harbor City, and Lomita, with San Pedro currently producing the largest share of her seller lead flow, driven by a 24-year local reputation and a steadily growing catalog of high-performing property videos.

“In a coastal market like San Pedro or Rancho Palos Verdes, buyers aren’t just buying a house, they’re buying a lifestyle, a view, a community,” said Mills. “Static photos can’t carry that weight anymore. Cinematic video can. When a buyer can feel the ocean breeze, see the sunset off the cliffs, and walk the property before they ever step inside, we get more qualified offers and we close faster.”

Recent Case Studies: Innovative Marketing in Action

823 W 20th Street, San Pedro, A standout example of viral video marketing at work. Mills’ cinematic walkthrough drew more than 6,500 views on social media, with additional reach across TikTok and YouTube, and was reinforced by 500 just-listed postcards mailed to surrounding homes. The result: multiple offers in 7 days on market, a final sale price $60,000 over list, and a closing in under 30 days.

1211 6th Street, San Pedro, Carol Anne’s highest-performing property video to date. A single post pulled more than 8,700 views, and across all posts and paid promotion she estimates the listing generated 13,000 to 15,000+ combined views, driving substantial buyer interest from well beyond the local market.

2825 Martha Avenue, Torrance, Listed at $839,000 and strategically repositioned at $799,000 within days of going live. Mills’ video-led marketing brought a qualified buyer in just 4 days on market, closing at roughly 97% of the original list price after a quick, data-driven price correction.

1551 Nantucket Drive (Cape Cod-Style Home, Gated Community), Originally listed at $995,000, repositioned to $939,000, and sold for $949,000 in 17 days, recovering about 95% of the original list price through video-first marketing and strategic price-positioning.

2712 Carolina Street (Solar Home Showcase), Mills personally climbed onto the roof to demonstrate the solar installation in a results-driven listing video that earned 3,000+ views and sold the home in 17 days.

Across these listings, the pattern is consistent: homes sold quickly and profitably through strong pricing, visibility, and exposure.

Why Buyers and Sellers Choose Carol Anne Mills

24+ years serving San Pedro, Rancho Palos Verdes, and the Palos Verdes Peninsula

$200M+ in closed real estate transactions

125 five-star Google reviews

Top 20% of agents at Keller Williams

FastExpert Top Real Estate Agent, San Pedro, CA (2025 & 2026) and Torrance, CA (2026)

Former Member, Keller Williams Agent Leadership Council (ALC)

Featured on the California Association of Realtors website

Featured in Curbed LA

Published writer and columnist for the Daily Breeze newspaper

Real estate coach and mentor for new agents

Motivational and public speaking presenter on real estate marketing and entrepreneurial success

A Specialist in High-Stakes Transactions

Beyond traditional buyer and seller representation, Mills is one of the South Bay’s most experienced specialists in divorce, probate, and trust sales, high-stakes transactions that demand discretion, court-aware timing, and patience. Her ability to navigate these emotionally complex situations is one reason long-time clients return to her decade after decade and refer her to friends and family facing similar life transitions.

“Real estate isn’t a transaction, it’s a turning point in people’s lives,” Mills added. “I see that responsibility every day, especially with probate and divorce work. My job is to make the path forward simpler, faster, and more profitable for the people I serve.”

Communities Served

Mills serves clients across San Pedro, Rancho Palos Verdes, the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Torrance, Long Beach, Harbor City, and Lomita from the Keller Williams LA Harbor Realty office on South Western Avenue in Rancho Palos Verdes. San Pedro currently produces the strongest lead flow in her business, fueled by repeat clients and the social reach of her property videos. She also welcomes prospective clients to her signature “Coffee With Carol Anne” introductory meetings, an unhurried, no-pressure way to discuss real estate goals before making any commitment.

About Carol Anne Mills

Carol Anne Mills is a top-producing real estate professional with Keller Williams LA Harbor Realty, serving San Pedro, Rancho Palos Verdes, and the surrounding South Bay. With 24+ years of experience, more than $200 million in closed sales, and 123 five-star Google reviews, she is widely regarded as a top Realtor across San Pedro and the Palos Verdes Peninsula, also serving Torrance, Long Beach, Harbor City, and Lomita. Mills specializes in luxury coastal home sales, divorce and probate transactions, and innovative video-driven marketing that helps sellers maximize value and helps buyers find their dream home faster. She is also a published columnist for the Daily Breeze, a featured agent on the California Association of Realtors website, a real estate coach and mentor for new agents, and a sought-after motivational speaker. Learn more at carolannemillsrealestate.com .

Media Contact:

Carol Anne Mills Keller Williams LA Harbor Realty DRE License #01336814 28901 S. Western Ave #107 Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 Phone: 310-701-2486 Email: camills@kw.com Website: carolannemillsrealestate.com Google Business Profile: maps.app.goo.gl/2Lm7xaPX5ppXzCgu6 Facebook: facebook.com/carolannemillsrealtor Instagram: @carolannesp YouTube: Carol Anne Mills Channel