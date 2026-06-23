NUE Announces Expansion of Inclusive Luxury Essentials Brand with Signature Sleep Collection and Growing National Visibility

NUE Announces Continued Growth in the Luxury Beauty and Self Care Market

NUE, a woman-owned luxury essentials brand founded by entrepreneur Starlet Boesch, has announced the continued expansion of its product portfolio as the company advances its mission of creating inclusive beauty and self-care solutions designed for women of all skin tones.

Built around the belief that beauty should be effortless, empowering, and inclusive, NUE has developed a growing collection of premium products intended to help women feel confident, comfortable, and represented. The company’s expansion includes its signature line of food-grade silicone breast covers and the upcoming Signature Sleep Collection featuring luxury mulberry silk accessories.

The announcement marks an important milestone in the company’s growth as it continues to establish its presence within the beauty, fashion, and self-care industries.

A Brand Inspired by Representation and Real World Needs

NUE was founded after identifying a common challenge faced by many women when shopping for beauty and apparel accessories.

While many products on the market offer limited options designed around a narrow range of skin tones, founder Starlet Boesch recognized the need for solutions that better reflect the diversity of women and their everyday experiences.

Rather than focusing solely on trends, the company was created to develop products that address practical needs while helping women feel confident in their own skin.

This vision became the foundation for NUE’s guiding message, “For Every Shade of You,” a tagline that reflects the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and thoughtful product development.

“Every woman deserves products that make her feel seen, confident, and comfortable in her own skin. NUE was created to celebrate that belief,” said Starlet Boesch, Founder of NUE.

Luxury Essentials Designed for Comfort and Confidence

At the center of the company’s product offering is a collection of food-grade silicone breast covers designed to provide a seamless and discreet solution for women seeking comfort and versatility.

The products are developed with an emphasis on comfort, functionality, and a natural appearance while accommodating a broader range of skin tones than many traditional alternatives.

According to the company, the goal is to create products that become trusted everyday essentials rather than occasional accessories.

By focusing on premium materials and thoughtful design, NUE seeks to combine luxury aesthetics with practical functionality.

Expanding Beyond Beauty Into Elevated Self Care

As part of its next phase of growth, NUE is preparing to introduce its Signature Sleep Collection.

The collection will feature premium mulberry silk accessories developed to enhance daily self-care routines while maintaining the company’s focus on quality, comfort, and sophistication.

The expansion reflects a broader vision for the brand that extends beyond beauty products and into luxury lifestyle essentials.

Company leadership believes self-care should be viewed as an extension of confidence and personal wellbeing, creating opportunities to develop products that support women throughout different aspects of their daily lives.

Entrepreneurship Drives the Company’s Growth Story

The growth of NUE reflects the entrepreneurial journey of its founder, Starlet Boesch.

Boesch has built a career across multiple industries, including real estate, publishing, and business development. As a licensed real estate professional, she has generated more than $33 million in career sales while simultaneously pursuing additional ventures as an entrepreneur and children’s book author.

Her experience launching and growing businesses has helped shape NUE’s development strategy and long-term vision.

The company recently gained additional visibility through a Times Square advertising campaign, introducing the brand to a broader audience and marking another milestone in its growth trajectory.

Building a Future Around Innovation and Inclusivity

As NUE continues to expand, the company remains focused on creating products that blend luxury, inclusivity, and functionality.

The brand’s leadership believes that consumers increasingly seek products that not only perform well but also reflect a broader understanding of representation and individual identity.

By developing solutions that prioritize comfort, confidence, and thoughtful design, NUE aims to establish itself as a trusted destination for women seeking elevated beauty and self-care essentials.

Looking ahead, the company plans to continue investing in product innovation while remaining committed to its founding mission of helping women feel comfortable, represented, and confident at every stage of life.

About NUE

NUE is a luxury essentials brand founded by entrepreneur Starlet Boesch. Built on the belief that beauty should be inclusive, empowering, and effortless, the company creates premium products designed to help women feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. NUE’s product offerings include food-grade silicone breast covers designed for a wide range of skin tones and the upcoming Signature Sleep Collection featuring luxury mulberry silk accessories. Guided by its tagline, “For Every Shade of You,” NUE continues to develop innovative products focused on quality, comfort, sophistication, and representation.

To learn more about NUE and its growing collection of beauty and self care essentials, visit Nueskins . Follow the brand’s journey and latest updates on Instagram .

For media inquiries, contact starletboesch@gmail.com.