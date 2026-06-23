Rebuilders International Announces Amazon Best Seller Recognition for 10 Week Divorce Recovery, a Data Driven Roadmap Built from Thousands of Real Recovery Stories

An Engineer’s Approach to One of Life’s Most Difficult Transitions

Rebuilders International announced that 10 Week Divorce Recovery: The Proven Step by Step Roadmap by Author Kevin Van Liere has achieved Amazon Best Seller status in the Divorce category, marking a significant milestone for a methodology built on measurable outcomes rather than personal opinion.

The achievement highlights growing interest in structured divorce recovery solutions at a time when many individuals are searching for practical ways to navigate one of life’s most challenging transitions. The book is based on years of experience guiding thousands of people through divorce recovery and reflects a framework refined through observation, assessment, and real world application.

Unlike many books in the category that focus primarily on a single author’s personal journey, 10 Week Divorce Recovery draws from the collective experiences of thousands of participants who completed the Rebuilders process. The result is a roadmap designed to identify what consistently helps people move forward and what approaches may slow the recovery process.

From Mechanical Engineering to Divorce Recovery Innovation

Kevin Van Liere did not enter the divorce recovery field through traditional counseling or clinical pathways. Trained as a mechanical engineer, he approached emotional recovery with a mindset centered on systems, measurement, and repeatable outcomes.

Following his own experience with divorce, Van Liere began exploring why recovery outcomes varied so widely among individuals. Rather than relying solely on anecdotal advice, he became interested in understanding which recovery practices consistently produced positive results.

This search led him to the Rebuilding methodology developed by Dr. Bruce Fisher, whose work has helped individuals navigate divorce for more than four decades. Building on that foundation, Van Liere expanded the framework through years of participant feedback, assessment data, and program refinement.

“I’m an engineer. When my own world fell apart, I didn’t want sympathy. I just wanted something that actually works,” said Kevin Van Liere. “I was lucky to find the Bruce Fisher framework. Since then I have spent years updating and refining it.”

A Framework Built on Thousands of Recoveries

At the center of the Rebuilders International approach is the RIFT framework, which focuses on Relationships, Identity, Feelings, and Thinking. The framework serves as a structured guide for helping participants understand the major areas affected by divorce and identify practical steps toward rebuilding their lives.

Over the past eight years, Rebuilders International has worked with thousands of participants through educational programs, coaching, and recovery courses. Throughout that process, the organization has continued refining its methodology based on participant experiences and measurable progress.

A distinguishing feature of the program is its use of the Fisher Divorce Adjustment Scale, an assessment tool designed to track recovery progress over time. By incorporating measurable indicators, Rebuilders seeks to provide a more objective understanding of personal growth during the recovery process.

In a field often guided by subjective experiences, the use of assessment based feedback has helped shape an approach focused on evidence and continuous improvement.

Responding to a Growing Need for Structured Recovery

The recognition comes during a period when conversations around emotional wellness, personal growth, and relationship transitions continue to gain attention. Rising demand for accessible support options has encouraged individuals to seek alternatives that complement traditional recovery resources.

Rebuilders International positions its programs as educational and coaching based resources designed to help individuals actively engage in their recovery journey. The organization emphasizes that divorce recovery remains a deeply personal process and that meaningful progress requires focused effort and commitment.

“You shouldn’t have to spend years in therapy just to feel like yourself again,” Van Liere said. “Healing can be faster than people think, and we can prove it.”

The organization’s approach does not seek to replace professional mental health services when needed. Instead, it offers a structured educational framework intended to help participants navigate common challenges associated with divorce and major life transitions.

Real Experiences Shape the Roadmap

One of the defining characteristics of 10 Week Divorce Recovery is the inclusion of more than fifteen documented recovery stories that illustrate different paths through the rebuilding process.

These stories serve as examples of how individuals have applied the methodology in real life situations while preserving personal privacy and confidentiality. Collectively, they provide insight into the emotional, practical, and personal challenges many people encounter following the end of a marriage.

“Most divorce advice is somebody’s opinion,” Van Liere said. “This book isn’t. It’s what we learned from thousands of people who actually came out the other side, what truly helps, and what just wastes your time.”

The book’s Amazon Best Seller recognition reflects growing interest in approaches that combine personal development with measurable frameworks and practical implementation.

Expanding Access to Recovery Resources

Looking ahead, Rebuilders International plans to continue expanding access to its educational programs through ongoing online classes, international growth initiatives, and future in person events.

The organization is also working on updated research and educational resources intended to further contribute to conversations around divorce recovery and personal transformation.

As awareness continues to grow, Rebuilders International remains focused on its mission of making structured, evidence informed recovery resources available to individuals seeking a path forward after divorce.

The Amazon Best Seller achievement serves as both recognition of past work and a milestone in the organization’s continuing effort to help people rebuild their lives through proven methodologies grounded in decades of experience and thousands of real recovery outcomes.

About Rebuilders International

Rebuilders International is a divorce recovery organization co-founded by Kevin Van Liere and Nick Meima and dedicated to helping individuals rebuild their lives after divorce through structured education, coaching, and personal development programs. Building upon the 40 year Rebuilding methodology pioneered by Dr. Bruce Fisher, the organization has developed the RIFT framework and guided thousands of participants through recovery programs designed to support emotional growth and personal transformation. Rebuilders International also utilizes the Fisher Divorce Adjustment Scale to help measure progress throughout the recovery journey.

Additional information about Rebuilders International and its divorce recovery programs can be found on the company’s official website, Rebuilders International . Educational content and community updates are available through the organization’s Facebook community , Instagram page , YouTube channel , and Pinterest profile . Professional background information for the organization’s leadership team can be found on Kevin Van Liere’s LinkedIn profile and Nick Meima’s LinkedIn profile . Media inquiries may be directed via email at media@replies.rebuilders.net .