JBL High Performance Expands Into AI-Augmented Performance Tools as Friction Removal Methodology Gains Global Traction

JBL High Performance has announced the expansion of its AI-augmented leadership tools alongside continued global momentum for its Simplify to Amplify methodology, as organizations across international markets seek practical solutions to persistent execution challenges.

Founded in 2017 by former British Army officer and corporate General Manager Jimmy Burroughes, JBL High Performance, where JBL stands for Jimmy Burroughes Leadership, has built its reputation by taking a fundamentally different approach to how organizations improve performance. Rather than adding more training programs, coaching initiatives, or competency frameworks, the company helps busy managers identify and remove the operational friction that prevents them from delivering results.

The announcement comes as businesses across healthcare, energy, financial services, technology, infrastructure, and FMCG sectors continue to navigate increasing complexity, evolving workforce expectations, and pressure to improve performance without adding unnecessary layers of management.

Removing Friction, Not Adding Training

At the center of JBL High Performance’s work is its proprietary Simplify to Amplify framework, commonly referred to as S2A.

The methodology follows three stages: SEE, SOLVE, and SCALE.

The SEE phase focuses on identifying overlooked obstacles, creating clarity, and highlighting the operational levers that have the greatest impact on organizational performance. It cuts through the complexity that keeps leaders reactive rather than strategic.

The SOLVE phase emphasizes the development of systems and operating rhythms designed to reduce unnecessary work while improving execution under pressure.

The SCALE phase focuses on developing leaders who can navigate complexity, effectively coach, delegate, and multiply results through others, enabling sustainable growth without increasing oversight requirements.

Jimmy Burroughes, Founder and CEO of JBL High Performance, said:

“You have hired well. You have invested in development. And yet the whole place still feels like it is rowing through treacle. Escalations keep surfacing. Meetings multiply. Decisions that should take minutes take days. The instinct is to send people on another leadership programme. We take the opposite approach: work out what is actually in the way, and get rid of it.”

Operational Outcomes as the Primary Measure

JBL High Performance measures tangible business impact rather than traditional training metrics such as completion rates and engagement surveys.

Organizations working with JBL achieve:

30% fewer escalations to senior leadership

Four to eight hours reclaimed weekly per leader

20 to 25% reduction in unnecessary meetings

Improved decision-making speed and accountability across teams

“Most leadership development fails because it adds knowledge to people who already know enough,” said Burroughes. “Your managers do not lack capability. The system around them creates so much friction that the capability never shows up in results.”

Since its founding, JBL has helped transform more than 3,000 stretched managers into leaders who navigate complexity across more than 30 organizations operating in over 10 countries. The company maintains a 92% recommendation rate and an average client rating of 4.8 out of 5.

A Pilot-First Model That Reduces Risk

Rather than encouraging large-scale rollouts from the outset, JBL begins with a focused cohort of 12 to 16 leaders through its Six Week Reset program. The objective is straightforward: demonstrate measurable improvement before expanding further.

“We never ask an organisation to bet the budget on a theory,” Burroughes said. “Take twelve leaders, give us six weeks, and we will show you the numbers. If the pilot does not deliver, you have lost very little. If it does, you have the proof to scale with confidence.”

The company’s flagship AMPLIFY program extends this approach through a 90-day engagement model supported by six months of ongoing reinforcement and organizational support.

AI-Augmented Tools Bring Invisible Intelligence to Leadership Development

A central element of JBL High Performance’s expansion strategy is the development of AI-augmented tools built around the concept of what the company calls “invisible intelligence.” The principle is simple: AI that works silently alongside leaders rather than requiring them to learn another platform or change their workflow. It can plug into MS Teams, Meeting note takers and much more to assimilate insights and helpful actions.

The most visible expression of this approach is Aiden, JBL’s AI-powered leadership coach available through aidencoach.io. The platform provides leaders with continuous access to coaching support and tailored development between facilitated sessions, reinforcing behavioral change and identifying recurring friction patterns.

The invisible intelligence concept extends further. JBL’s Talent Conversations tool uses AI to automatically personalize development plans based on role context, while its assessment platform generates AI-driven coaching insights without requiring leaders to request them. Intelligence operates in the background: enriching, personalizing, and reinforcing without adding another tool to learn. It also surfaces insights to managers about the trends and hotspots happening in their teams so they can take informed action. HR can see trend data about engagement, culture and wellbeing as well as developmental needs across the organization at any moment – providing real world ROI.

“The real work happens between sessions, not during them,” said Burroughes. “When a leader is about to fall back into an old pattern at nine o’clock on a Tuesday morning, they need support right then, not at their next coaching session three weeks away. That is what invisible intelligence means. The AI is there, and is informed, when it matters, and invisible when it does not.”

JBL views AI as a reinforcement mechanism rather than a replacement for human facilitation, combining technology with live sessions, executive coaching, and organizational diagnostics.

Recognition

JBL High Performance received Global Recognition Awards in both 2025 and 2026 for its Simplify to Amplify methodology and AMPLIFY program. Burroughes has also been recognized as a Top Leadership Development Consultant and is a published author of Beat Burnout, Ignite Performance and Escape the Multitasking Trap. He continues to contribute to the industry through keynote speaking and executive coaching.

Clients include Bank of America, Autodesk, Hewlett Packard, Lego, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Fletcher Building, SkyCity Entertainment, and the New Zealand Defence Force.

“The big platforms are selling more coaching to individual leaders,” Burroughes said. “We are selling fewer escalations, fewer meetings, and faster decisions for the entire organisation. Different problems. Different solutions. Different results.”

About JBL High Performance

JBL High Performance Limited is a global leadership development and organizational performance firm founded in 2017 by Jimmy Burroughes. Operating across the United States, New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Asia, the company helps organizations identify and remove operational friction that limits leadership effectiveness. Through its proprietary Simplify to Amplify methodology, executive coaching services, Six Week Reset program, AMPLIFY transformation program, keynote speaking engagements, and AI powered leadership coach Aiden, JBL High Performance has supported more than 3,000 managers across 30+ organizations in over 10 countries.

Additional information is available at JBL High Performance , Aiden website and Jimmy Burroughes’ LinkedIn profile. Inquiries may be directed to operations@jblhighperformance.com