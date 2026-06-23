NHTSA Investigates Fatal Tesla Crash Into Texas Home

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a special crash investigation into a Tesla Model 3 that left a road and struck a home in Katy, Texas, killing a 76-year-old resident.

The June 19 crash is also being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The driver told local investigators that an automated driving-assistance system was operating at the time, but authorities have not confirmed which Tesla feature was active or whether it contributed to the collision.

Vehicle Left Road at High Speed

The crash occurred at around 8 p.m. local time when the Model 3 failed to remain within its lane, travelled off the roadway, and struck the residence, according to the police report. Sergeant Alex Turman said the vehicle did not complete a right turn at an intersection and entered the property at high speed.

A woman inside the home was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where she later died. Other family members were also at the property but were not reported injured.

The driver was taken to hospital and has been cooperating with investigators. Police said there was no indication that he was intoxicated.

Investigators have not determined why the vehicle failed to turn or control its speed before reaching the house. The driver’s statement about using automated assistance is one of the issues under examination.

Federal Inquiry Will Examine Driver-Assistance Technology

NHTSA described the case as a special crash investigation, a detailed inquiry used to collect information about unusual incidents, emerging vehicle technologies, and possible safety concerns.

Such investigations do not automatically result in penalties against a manufacturer. However, their findings can support wider defect investigations, recalls, safety standards, or other regulatory action.

Tesla markets its most advanced consumer driver-assistance package as Full Self-Driving (Supervised). The system can control steering and speed in some circumstances, but Tesla says drivers must remain attentive and ready to intervene.

It has not been publicly confirmed whether Full Self-Driving, Autopilot, or another feature was operating during the Texas crash. Tesla did not respond to requests for comment cited in reports about the investigation.

Tesla Faces Wider Federal Scrutiny

NHTSA is separately examining millions of Tesla vehicles over reports that Full Self-Driving may perform inadequately in conditions with reduced visibility. The agency has conducted dozens of previous special crash investigations involving Tesla’s driver-assistance systems.

Democratic Senators Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal also asked NHTSA in June to review Tesla’s safety claims and the crash data used to support them. They argued that comparisons published by the company may combine unlike vehicles and crash outcomes, potentially overstating the system’s safety.

The senators also called for stronger reporting requirements covering automated driving and advanced driver-assistance systems.

Featured image credits: PickPik

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.