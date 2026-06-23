£3 Billion Apple iCloud Claim Moves Toward UK Trial

A £3 billion collective lawsuit accusing Apple of overcharging UK consumers for iCloud storage is set to proceed toward trial after receiving approval from the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

Consumer group Which? is bringing the case on behalf of around 40 million people. It estimates that eligible consumers could receive an average of up to £77 each if the claim succeeds, although any payment would depend on the court’s findings and the final calculation of damages.

Which? Alleges Apple Restricted Competition

The case alleges that Apple used its control over iPhones and iPads to give iCloud an unfair advantage over competing storage providers. Which? claims Apple limited the functions that rival services could offer while encouraging customers to purchase additional iCloud storage.

Apple provides users with 5GB of storage at no charge. UK customers who need more can subscribe to iCloud+ plans ranging from 50GB for 99p per month to 12TB for £54.99 per month.

Which? argues that Apple effectively locked customers into its service and charged higher prices than would have existed under stronger competition. The allegations cover conduct dating back to 2015, while the damages period begins on November 8, 2018.

Apple rejects the claim and says customers are not required to use iCloud because alternative storage services are available. It also maintains that some restrictions placed on third-party services are necessary to protect security and privacy.

Millions Included Automatically

People who used iCloud between November 8, 2018, and June 8, 2026, and were living in the UK on June 8, 2026, are automatically included unless they opt out.

UK residents who do not want to participate must notify Which? through the official claim website by October 8, 2026. Those who opt out will not receive compensation if the case succeeds.

Consumers who were living outside the UK on June 8 must actively join the claim by the same deadline. Anyone who first began using iCloud after that date is not included.

Trial Expected in October 2028

Which? filed the case in November 2024. The Competition Appeal Tribunal certified it as collective proceedings in April 2026, allowing the consumer organisation to represent the affected group.

The tribunal later rejected Apple’s attempt to remove claims involving people who used free iCloud storage but did not purchase a paid plan. Apple has received permission to appeal that decision.

The case is provisionally scheduled to go to trial in October 2028. No compensation is currently available, and consumers do not need to pay to remain part of the UK group.

Featured image credits: ShareVault

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