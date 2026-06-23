One Park Financial Gains Access to a $45.5 Million Investment-Grade 7 Year Corporate Note to Support Small Business Growth in the United States

One Park Financial, one of America’s leading business fundingproviders , is set to significantly expand its reach after its parent company, Fund Street Technologies LLC, closed a $45.5 million investment-grade corporate note. The seven-year note, placed exclusively through Brean Capital LLC, is designed to fuel the growth of One Park Financial’s origination capacity and deepen its impact on small business owners across the country.

For the millions of small and medium-sized businesses that have been shut out of traditional bank financing, One Park Financial has long been the bridge to working capital. Now, with this significant institutional backing, OPF is poised to reach even more business owners who need fast, flexible, and working capital solutions. Since 2010, One Park Financial has helped deploy more than $1.5 billion in small business financing and serviced over 100,000 businesses nationwide, affecting the lives of millions of people across the US.

One Park Financial operates as the flagship merchant facing brand of Fund Street Technologies, a vertically integrated fintech platform that manages the full client lifecycle from origination and business analysis to documentation and merchant servicing. While Fund Street provides the financial infrastructure and capital, it is One Park Financial that directly connects business owners with the business financing their business needs to grow.

CEO and Co-Founder John Lie-Nielsen underscored how this capital raise translates directly into greater support for small business owners. “This transaction positions us to fully utilize our proven technology infrastructure and support business owners across the US,” Lie-Nielsen said. “We have built our platform to handle significant scale, and now we can deploy these resources toward expanding our origination capacity and market reach.”

CFO Marcus Holland highlighted the institutional confidence behind the raise. “We welcome the participation of institutional partners who recognize our strong track record and long-term vision,” Holland said. “This transaction strengthens our balance sheet by providing liquidity and flexible financing to diversify our capital structure.”

The closing of a seven-year investment-grade note reflects growing conviction among institutional investors in technology-driven funding providers like One Park Financial , companies that have proven both the demand and the operational capacity to serve a segment of the market that traditional banks continue to overlook. To learn more visit oneparkfinancial.com

About One Park Financial

One Park Financial is a leading business growth services and business financing company headquartered in Miami, FL, dedicated to helping small and mid-sized businesses access the funding they need to grow. Guided by its mission to invest in dreams, the company also prioritizes community engagement, education, and employee-driven service initiatives across the United States and Puerto Rico.