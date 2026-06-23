Toy Story 5 Earns Franchise-Record $312 Million in Global Opening

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 earned $312 million worldwide during its opening weekend, setting a new debut record for the animated franchise and giving Pixar one of its strongest theatrical launches.

The film generated $160 million in the United States and Canada after arriving in cinemas on June 19. International markets contributed another $152 million.

Film Records 2026’s Biggest Domestic Opening

The $160 million North American result was the largest domestic opening of 2026 and exceeded the launches of the four previous Toy Story films. It also ranked behind only Incredibles 2 among Pixar’s domestic openings.

Globally, Toy Story 5 recorded the year’s second-largest opening weekend. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie remains ahead after launching with approximately $372.5 million worldwide and later becoming 2026’s first film to cross $1 billion.

Directed by Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 brings Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the other toys back together as they compete for Bonnie’s attention with Lilypad, a tablet voiced by Greta Lee.

The story examines how screens and digital entertainment have changed childhood play. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack return as Woody, Buzz, and Jessie.

Strong Debut Helps Pixar Continue Its Recovery

The opening provides another commercial success for Pixar following the record performance of Inside Out 2. The studio has faced uneven theatrical results in recent years, including disappointing ticket sales for Lightyear and Elio.

Toy Story 5 reportedly cost approximately $250 million to produce, before marketing and distribution expenses. Films of that size generally need sustained ticket sales beyond their opening weekend to become profitable.

The wider Toy Story franchise has generated more than $3 billion at the global box office since the original film arrived in 1995. Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 each surpassed $1 billion worldwide.

The first Toy Story was the world’s first fully computer-animated feature film and helped establish Pixar as a major animation studio. Disney has since expanded the property through sequels, television projects, merchandise, and attractions at its theme parks.

The new film’s early performance shows that the three-decade-old series remains commercially important to Disney. Its longer-term result will depend on how well it holds against other major summer releases in the weeks ahead.

Featured image credits: PickPik

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