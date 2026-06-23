KTC Unveils MEGAPAD A25Q5, a Portable Smart Display Designed for Both Home and Outdoor Use

KTC has unveiled the MEGAPAD A25Q5 , a new portable smart display developed for users seeking greater flexibility across work and entertainment scenarios. Designed for use at home, in temporary workspaces, or during outdoor activities, the device reflects the growing demand for adaptable large-screen experiences.

I. Google EDLA Certification for Complete Google Ecosystem

The KTC MEGAPAD A25Q5 has earned Google EDLA certification—an official authorization from Google specifically designed for large-screen, enterprise-grade Android devices. This prestigious credential empowers the device to legally pre-install and fully leverage the Google Mobile Services (GMS) core suite, including Google Play Store, Gmail, Google Drive, and more. Furthermore, it ensures access to long-term system updates and security patches, delivering a harmonious blend of ecosystem completeness, data security, and system stability. With this certification, the MEGAPAD A25Q5 stands as a trusted solution for compliant overseas deployment and enterprise-level applications, offering peace of mind for global business environments.

II. Flagship-Grade Hardware Configuration – Engineered for Peak Performance, Portability, and Enduring Battery Life

Running on Android 14, the device is equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage to support smooth multitasking. Key specifications include:

5000mAh Built-in Battery : Up to 5 hours of battery life for cable-free outdoor usage.

: Up to 5 hours of battery life for cable-free outdoor usage. 24.5-inch FHD Touchscreen : 10-point touch and auto rotation, paired with a portable handle and foldable stand.

: 10-point touch and auto rotation, paired with a portable handle and foldable stand. Multimedia Features: Integrated pop-up camera, stereo speakers and a dedicated remote control.

III.Eight Versatile Usage Scenarios

The device covers eight common scenarios: camping, travelling, bathroom leisure, fitness, live streaming, home entertainment, mobile office and karaoke. It functions as a mobile outdoor screen , an efficient office workstation, and an immersive entertainment display to meet diverse daily needs.

IV. Unique Market Differentiation

Unlike traditional portable monitors that rely on external hosts, the KTC MEGAPAD A25Q5 operates independently with its built-in battery and standalone Android system. It doubles as a laptop extender and a self-sufficient smart tablet, perfectly catering to home, outdoor and remote office demands.

V.Positive Recognition from Authoritative Media

Recognized by ZDNet and Ars Technica, the KTC MEGAPAD A25Q5 is praised for its innovative form factor. The EDLA certification ensures a complete Google ecosystem, while the large portable screen and built-in battery effectively resolve outdoor usage pain points. It is regarded as a well-balanced portable display for both professional and recreational use.