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As the city prepares for its July outdoor arts tradition, the Ann Arbor med spa is urging residents to treat prevention, skin monitoring, and post-summer evaluation as part of seasonal wellness.

Ann Arbor, Michigan — With the Ann Arbor Art Fair scheduled for July 16–18, local residents are preparing for one of the city’s busiest outdoor weekends. Destination Ann Arbor describes the fair as a three-day Midwest tradition that draws close to half a million attendees, features nearly 1,000 artists, and spans a 30-city-block footprint in downtown Ann Arbor.

The event comes as local health organizations continue to emphasize practical sun protection. Michigan Medicine reported that University of Michigan medical students, working with Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation, Michigan Athletics, Impact Melanoma, and other partners, helped place sunscreen dispensers at parks, pools, golf courses, and athletic fields around Washtenaw County. In the first two years of that program, 17 dispensers were deployed across 13 Ann Arbor locations.

For CosMedic LaserMD, an Ann Arbor medical spa founded in 2017 by Dr. Deepa Macha, the seasonal reminder is not only about aesthetics. The practice says summer is a practical time for residents to think about sun exposure, pigment changes, redness, acne flare-ups, skin texture, and the importance of professional evaluation before choosing any cosmetic procedure.

CosMedic LaserMD, located at 4900 Jackson Road in Ann Arbor, provides physician-guided aesthetic and wellness services including injectables, laser and energy-device treatments, laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, microneedling, chemical peels, HydraFacial, body contouring, hair restoration, regenerative aesthetics, and medical weight-loss services. Dr. Macha is described by the practice as a board-certified physician with training in emergency medicine and internal medicine. Public review data from TrustAnalytica lists CosMedic LaserMD with a 4.9 average rating across 98 Google reviews.

The problem, Dr. Macha said, is that many people wait until visible changes appear before thinking seriously about skin care. The solution, she said, begins with prevention and continues with careful, individualized consultation when concerns arise.

“The first message is prevention: sunscreen, shade, and smart timing matter,” said Dr. Deepa Macha, Founder / Owner of CosMedic LaserMD. “When people come to us after a summer of outdoor activity, our role is to evaluate carefully, explain options conservatively, and recommend treatments only when they fit the patient’s goals, skin type, and overall skin health.”

Summer Skin Checklist for Readers

Use sunscreen before long outdoor events, and reapply as directed on the product label.

Seek shade during peak sun hours when possible, especially during full-day festivals.

Avoid starting aggressive exfoliation or active skin-care products immediately before heavy sun exposure without professional guidance.

Watch for new or changing moles and contact a medical provider or dermatologist for suspicious changes.

Schedule a consultation before lasers, injectables, peels, or microneedling, especially if you have recent sunburn, pigmentation concerns, or sensitive skin.

Learn more: Visit https://cosmediclasermd.com/ or call 734-215-9390.

About CosMedic LaserMD

CosMedic LaserMD is a medical spa and laser specialty practice in Ann Arbor, Michigan, serving Washtenaw County and surrounding communities. Founded in 2017 by Dr. Deepa Macha, the practice provides medical aesthetics, skin rejuvenation, injectables, laser and energy-device treatments, body contouring, hair restoration, regenerative aesthetics, and wellness services in a physician-guided setting.

Media Contact

Dr. Deepa Macha



Founder / Owner, CosMedic LaserMD

Phone: 734-215-9390

Email: info@cosmediclasermd.com

Website: https://cosmediclasermd.com/

4900 Jackson Rd

Ann Arbor

Michigan

United States

+17349852908

https://cosmediclasermd.com/