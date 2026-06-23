Lighting New York’s Beacon Recognized by Newsweek for AI-Powered Customer Experience Innovation

Lighting New York, a leading online destination for decorative lighting, announced today that Beacon, its AI-powered Image Light Finder, has been recognized by Newsweek’s AI Impact Awards as the winner in the AI Brand & Retail category for Best Outcomes, Customer Experience. The award recognizes organizations using artificial intelligence to deliver measurable improvements in how customers discover, evaluate, and purchase products.

Beacon is powered by Light Visions, Lighting New York’s internal AI platform. The technology allows customers to upload an image of a lighting fixture and instantly find visually similar products from Lighting New York’s catalog. By enabling customers to search with images instead of keywords, Beacon streamlines product discovery within one of home design’s most visually driven categories.

“Customers often know what they like when they see it, but don’t always know how to describe it,” said Derek Kloostra, CEO of Lighting New York. “Beacon bridges that gap, helping customers move seamlessly from inspiration to product discovery.”

The recognition reflects both an improved customer experience and measurable business results. Since launch, customers using Beacon have converted at a rate approximately 45% higher than the site average and generated nearly three times more revenue per user than traditional site search users, validating Lighting New York’s approach to visual-first product discovery.

“Beacon was built to remove friction from the shopping journey,” said Jared Fitterman, Director of eCommerce at Lighting New York. “Rather than asking customers to translate inspiration into search terms, we allow them to start with an image and discover products instantly. We’re proud that Newsweek recognized not just the technology itself, but the real-world outcomes it has delivered for our customers.”

The award underscores Lighting New York’s continued investment in technologies that make it easier for homeowners, interior designers, and contractors to find the products that bring their projects to life.

About Lighting New York

Lighting New York is a leading online retailer specializing in decorative lighting for residential and commercial spaces. Through a curated selection of top brands, knowledgeable Lighting Experts, and award-winning customer service, Lighting New York helps customers bring their lighting vision to life.

About Beacon

Beacon is Lighting New York’s AI-powered Image Light Finder and part of the company’s Light Visions innovation platform. As inspiration increasingly comes from social media, hospitality spaces, magazines, and everyday environments, Beacon helps customers turn those moments of inspiration into a seamless shopping experience.

Beacon is available now at LightingNewYork.com

To learn more, visit:

LightingNewYork.com/Beacon