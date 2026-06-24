LitVM Testnet Surpasses 4.4 Million Wallets and 63 Million Transactions as AI-Powered DeFi Ecosystem Takes Shape on Litecoin

Lunar Digital Assets, the leading full-stack blockchain venture studio behind Litecoin’s first EVM-compatible Layer-2 virtual machine and the first smart contract platform built for the Litecoin ecosystem, today announced major growth milestones for its LitVM testnet only two months after it was launched.

Since its testnet launch in April 2026, LitVM has recorded over 63 million transactions and seen more than 1.5 million new wallets created in the past two weeks alone, bringing total wallets to over 4.4 million. In this time period, LitVM has also seen the launch of more than 50 new applications spanning decentralized finance, real-world assets (RWA), and an emerging wave of AI-powered on-chain experiences. The notable apps now live or in active development on LitVM include:

WheelX: An AI-powered bridge and cross-chain swap aggregator.

MidasPredict: Permissionless prediction market platform featuring a novel AI market assistant.

AI Deathmatch: A live, on-chain arena where autonomous AI agents battle on prediction markets while users bet on the winners.

Falken: An AI vs. AI gaming platform allowing intelligent agents to play games with USDC stakes, while humans wager on the competitive outcomes.

AutoIncentive: A framework enabling AI agents to execute completely autonomous payments.

LendVault: A pioneering financial platform facilitating RWA lending secured against collectibles.

Dappit: An innovative utility for AI-generated smart contracts.

Lester Labs: LitVM’s comprehensive DeFi suite.

These applications in total represent a new generation of blockchain services where AI agents can transact, compete, coordinate, and create economic value directly on-chain.

“Litecoin has always excelled as a secure and efficient medium of exchange,” said Roc Zacharias, CEO of Lunar Digital Assets and Co-founder of LitVM. “What these metrics demonstrate is that developers and users want to do even more with their Litecoin. The growth we’re seeing validates our belief that Litecoin can become a leading platform for the next generation of AI-enabled financial applications.”

These benchmarks continue to affirm the industry’s appetite for programmable smart contract infrastructure built on one of crypto’s most secure and rigorously tested networks. The rapid pace of adoption in just a short amount of time also demonstrates growing interest in bringing smart contracts, decentralized finance, artificial intelligence, and real-world asset applications to Litecoin while preserving the network’s core principles of reliability and security.

“What we’re witnessing is validation that the Litecoin community has been ready for programmability,” said Aztec Amaya, Co-founder of LitVM and Chief Strategy Officer of Lunar Digital Assets. “Millions of wallets, tens of millions of transactions, and dozens of live applications have emerged during the testnet phase alone.”

As the first EVM-compatible Layer-2 network built on Litecoin, LitVM has experienced a massive wave of developer and user adoption, cementing its position as the premier environment for smart contracts and advanced Web3 applications on the network. Supported by the Litecoin Foundation, LitVM bridges native Litecoin assets to EVM capabilities. The testnet success validates the project’s core thesis: transforming Litecoin into a highly scalable, utility-driven “hard money Web3” ecosystem that includes Litecoin yield opportunities, real-world assets, AI and more

Developers, creators, and liquidity providers looking to build or interact with the next generation of AI and DeFi applications on Litecoin can join the testnet and access onboarding resources by visiting https://litvm.com.

About LitVM

LitVM is Litecoin’s Virtual Machine, enabling smart contract capabilities and Web3 applications for Litecoin. Officially endorsed by Charlie Lee and the Litecoin Foundation, LitVM is committed to fostering a ‘hard money Web3’ ecosystem, including Litecoin yield opportunities, real-world assets, AI, and more. For more information, please visit https://litvm.com/.

About Lunar Digital Assets

Lunar Digital Assets is a leading Web3 venture studio offering the full spectrum of marketing, incubation, public relations, and BD-related services. The team is responsible for incubating the likes of Polygon, QuickSwap, and the hit Crypto Podcast “The Aggregated”. Lunar Digital Assets operates as a full-stack incubation, marketing, and public-relations-ready support team that assists with scaling, launching, and developing blockchain projects and their ecosystems. For more information, please visit https://www.lunardigitalassets.io.

Media contact: lynessa@transformgroup.com

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.