Mark Vincent Fansler and Carlo Drogo Announce An Exclusive Representation for the sale of a High Revenue Transportation and Logistics Business Positioned for National Expansion

The Opportunity

The company, now being offered to qualified buyers, reported more than $16.5 million in gross revenue during its most recent fiscal year after generating approximately $11.5 million the previous year. Operating from a single location, the business has attracted attention for its growth trajectory and operational model during a period that challenged many transportation and logistics providers.

This announcement highlights an opportunity that reflects broader trends in entrepreneurship, supply chain adaptation, and operational innovation that emerged during one of the most disruptive economic periods in recent history.

The operating systems have been completely re-engineered and are out performing nearly everything in its path.

These systems and the model that the corporation is built on capitalizes on many business revenue streams, with opportunities for it to capture more. (investment sales, management of the rigs, trailer rent, fleet maintenance, exit sales, etc.)

The strength of these systems allows for extensive expansion of the operations to other regions all through the existing management and operating systems.

Everything needed to manage, operate, and scale the businesses reach is already in place.

Simply secure the new locations and turn up the operation dial from the home base and 5-10x the revenue with the confidence that everything is already in place to manage as many locations that you would like to add.

You owe it to yourself to learn more about this opportunity and why it is poised for such remarkable growth.

A Business Model Designed for Scalable Growth

Unlike many traditional transportation companies that rely heavily on extensive infrastructure, multiple terminals, and large asset ownership strategies, the business has developed an operational framework designed to maximize efficiency while maintaining strong revenue performance.

Its operating model focuses on streamlined execution, disciplined overhead management, and scalable systems that allow for growth without requiring proportional increases in administrative complexity.

As transportation and logistics companies continue seeking methods to improve margins and operational efficiency, models that demonstrate proven scalability have become increasingly attractive among industry operators and investment groups.

The company’s performance from a single location is expected to generate buyer interest because of its potential application across multiple geographic markets.

Industry Buyers Evaluate Expansion Potential

One of the primary factors attracting attention is the opportunity for future expansion.

Business acquisition specialists note that buyers frequently seek opportunities where proven operational systems can be replicated in new markets. In this case, the company’s existing structure has already demonstrated its ability to generate eight figure annual revenue from a single operating location.

Industry observers suggest that expansion into additional regional markets could create opportunities for significant growth while leveraging an already established framework.

Potential buyer categories include transportation operators seeking geographic expansion, logistics organizations pursuing operational diversification, private investment groups evaluating scalable business platforms, and entrepreneurs interested in entering the transportation sector through acquisition rather than startup development.

The trucking and logistics industry continues to play a critical role in the national economy, supporting supply chains, manufacturing, retail distribution, and infrastructure development across the United States.

Collaboration Brings Extensive Transaction Experience

The listing is being represented through a collaboration between two experienced professionals with backgrounds spanning real estate, business brokerage, investment, and commercial transactions.

Carlo Drogo serves as a Broker Salesperson with EXP Realty in New Jersey and leads an EXP Realty branch office in South Jersey. Throughout his career, he has participated in more than 1,000 residential and commercial real estate transactions. He is also a six time EXP ICON Agent and a seven time recipient of the New Jersey Circle of Excellence Award.

Mark Vincent Fansler serves as an EXP Commercial Business Broker and is founder of The M Vincent Family of Companies. His professional experience spans commercial mixed use real estate development, investment funds, business brokerage, property management, maintenance operations, and national steel building distribution and more.Google his full name to learn about all of Mark’s businesses and venture activities.

Together, the brokers bring complementary expertise designed to support qualified buyers throughout the sale and acquisition process.

Market Conditions Continue to Drive Acquisition Interest

Business acquisitions remain an important growth strategy for organizations seeking immediate market presence, operational infrastructure, and established revenue streams.

For many buyers, acquiring a proven company can provide advantages that include existing customer relationships, trained personnel, tested systems, and documented financial performance.

The transportation and logistics sector has experienced continued demand driven by ecommerce activity, domestic manufacturing, infrastructure investment, and supply chain modernization initiatives.

Within that environment, opportunities involving demonstrated revenue growth and operational scalability are often closely evaluated by strategic buyers and investment groups.

Qualified Buyers Invited to Learn More

Mark and Carlo have indicated that qualified buyers may request additional information, financial documentation, and confidential discussions regarding the opportunity.

Because of the company’s revenue performance, operational structure, and expansion potential, the brokers anticipate significant interest from transportation, logistics, and investment professionals.

Prospective buyers will be able to review detailed information through a structured qualification process coordinated by both representatives.

About EXP Commercial and EXP Realty

Mark Vincent Fansler and Carlo Drogo are part of a globally Brokered platform, serving commercial, residential, business brokerage, and investment markets throughout North America. Through experienced professionals such as Mark Vincent Fansler and Carlo Drogo, the organizations provide representation across commercial and residential real estate transactions, business acquisitions, investment opportunities, and strategic growth initiatives. Contact Mark if you would like to join the “M Vincent Fansler Team” in their national commercial and business brokerage services or Carlo Drogo to join their “Expert Sales Team” in NJ.

Additional information can be found on these two real estate power houses through Carlo Drogo’s LinkedIn profile and Mark Vincent Fansler’s LinkedIn profile . Updates can also be followed through Carlo Drogo and Mark Vincent Fansler Facebook page.

For inquiries regarding this opportunity, interested parties may also contact Mark Vincent Fansler directly at Mark.Fansler@eXpcommercial.com or Carlo Drogo at Carlo.Drogo@eXprealty.com . Through Carlo’s website https://theexpertsalesteam.com and through Mark’s website https://mvincentandassociates.com .