DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Avant-Garde Construction Launches “Seismic Truth Audit” After Finding Rampant Code Violations in Existing Retrofits

ByEthan Lin

Jun 26, 2026

Avant-Garde Construction Enterprise is a Bay Area seismic retrofit expert that specializes in serving residential and multifamily properties. Over the last 10+ years, Avant-Garde has delivered more than $20 million in seismic solutions and is frequently called in to fix faulty “up-to-code” retrofits completed by others. According to founder Matthew Gatterman, his team has not yet seen a single retrofit that fully complies with the applicable building codes and best practices. Many homeowners believe they are protected, but in reality, they have a false sense of security. In response, Avant-Garde Construction Enterprise is launching a new “Seismic Truth Audit™” for Bay Area homeowners and small apartment owners who have already had seismic work performed.

This new audit includes:

  • A detailed on-site review of the existing retrofit work
  • A written report in plain English outlining code violations, missed elements, and potential failure points
  • Recommended corrective actions and costs
  • Guidance on how homeowners can pursue contractor bond claims, insurance claims, and complaints with the California State Licensing Board (CSLB) when work is substandard

Avant-Garde’s experience shows that gaps in enforcement, under-resourced agencies, and poorly vetted grant/brace-and-bolt programs have allowed low-quality work to slip through, undetected.

As a result, the company positions itself as a consumer-protection-driven seismic consultant: it both performs new retrofits correctly and acts as an independent third party to inspect and document defective work by others. Initial availability for the Seismic Truth Audit™ will focus on existing retrofits in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Homeowners and building owners can learn more or request an audit at www.avant-gardece.com or by contacting Matthew Gatterman at 510-881-6573 or WeCare@Avant-GardeCE.com.

About Avant-Garde Construction Enterprise

Avant-Garde Construction Enterprise is a family-run business that’s spent decades working on Bay Area homes. As a specialized general contractor with over 20 years of experience, the company has successfully retrofitted over 3,000 homes and is proud to be the leader in premier seismic retrofits in the region. Protecting homes and loved ones will always be the company’s top priority.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Grace Globus Introduces Globus Collections, a Curated Luxury Real Estate Brand Serving Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and Global Clients
Jun 26, 2026 Ethan Lin
Furniture Built for Singapore Homes: Megafurniture Brings Design and Manufacturing In-House Across Two New Factories
Jun 26, 2026 Ethan Lin
Odyssey Math Tuition Offers Founder-Taught Online Math Tuition E‑Learning For Secondary 1 To JC 2 Students In Singapore
Jun 26, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801