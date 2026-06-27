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Griffin Funding Named Top 10 Mortgage Lender for Customer Satisfaction by Experience.com

ByEthan Lin

Jun 27, 2026

Griffin Funding, a nationwide direct-to-consumer mortgage lender specializing in non-QM loans, DSCR loans, bank statement loans, VA home loans, and traditional mortgage financing, has been named a Top 10 Mortgage Company in the Small Division of Experience.com’s 2025 Top Performers in Customer Satisfaction Awards.


The San Diego-based lender earned the distinction based on verified feedback from its borrowers. Experience.com’s annual Top Performers rankings are based on millions of verified customer interactions and real-time transaction data, using a proprietary scoring model that measures review volume, survey participation, and customer satisfaction ratings. The recognition places Griffin Funding among the nation’s top-performing mortgage lenders for delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Griffin Funding offers a full suite of non-QM loans, traditional home loans, investor financing solutions, VA home loans, FHA loans, and conventional mortgage products. The company is particularly known for its expertise in DSCR loans for real estate investors and bank statement loans for self-employed borrowers, offering flexible financing solutions when traditional lending guidelines fall short. In addition, Griffin Funding provides a comprehensive lineup of conventional, FHA, VA, and jumbo loan programs. Founded with a mission to better serve military families, Griffin Funding continues to emphasize VA lending, helping veterans and active-duty service members achieve homeownership through the benefits they have earned.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our borrowers,” said Bill Lyons, CEO of Griffin Funding. “A mortgage is one of the most important financial decisions a person can make, and we’re grateful that so many clients took the time to share their experiences. These reviews reflect the dedication of our team and our commitment to making the lending process transparent, responsive, and focused on helping borrowers succeed.”

To view open Loan Officer positions and other mortgage career opportunities, visit GriffinFunding.com/careers.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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