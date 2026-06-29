VectorStock Makes 50 Million+ Commercial Vector Graphics Available for Just $9.99

VectorStock, a leading vector-only image marketplace, has launched a new unlimited downloads subscription, providing designers, marketers, content creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses with affordable access to more than 50 million premium vector assets for just $9.99 per month.

The new subscription gives users unlimited access to a vast collection of illustrations, icons, logos, patterns, backgrounds, templates, and commercial design assets. More information is available at VectorStock’s extensive collection of Vector Graphics .

Vector graphics remain one of the most valuable asset formats in modern design because they can be resized infinitely without losing quality. This flexibility makes them ideal for branding, websites, social media content, packaging, signage, merchandise, print materials, apparel, and other commercial applications.

The subscription is designed to help creative professionals and businesses reduce design costs while gaining access to a continually expanding library of professional artwork. It is particularly beneficial for print-on-demand sellers, ecommerce entrepreneurs, marketing agencies, freelancers, and side-hustle creators who frequently require new designs for products and campaigns.

Unlike many AI-generated image solutions that often require multiple prompts, editing, cleanup, and vector conversion before commercial use, VectorStock provides ready-to-use vector artwork created by professional designers and illustrators. Users can browse and download completed designs that are immediately suitable for a wide range of creative and commercial projects.

With more than 100,000 new vector designs added every week, the platform continues to expand its collection, providing fresh content and inspiration for customers around the world.

“Our goal is to make professional-quality vector artwork accessible to everyone, from independent creators to growing businesses,” said Stephen Green, spokesperson for VectorStock. “This new subscription removes barriers to access and provides exceptional value for customers who regularly need commercial design assets.”

About VectorStock

Founded in 2007, VectorStock is an independent New Zealand-based stock agency specializing exclusively in vector artwork. The company connects talented artists and illustrators with customers worldwide who license vector graphics for branding, publishing, advertising, web design, merchandise, marketing, and commercial creative projects.

To learn more, visit www.vectorstock.com .