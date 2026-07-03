HomeFound Real Estate Group Releases 2026 Treasure Valley Housing Outlook; Michael Miller Named Among Boise’s Top Real Estate Experts

HomeFound Real Estate Group Announces 2026 Treasure Valley Housing Outlook

HomeFound Real Estate Group today announced the release of its 2026 Treasure Valley Housing Outlook, a market analysis outlining expected housing trends across Ada and Canyon counties and identifying three Treasure Valley submarkets positioned for continued activity in 2026.

The outlook is authored by HomeFound cofounder Michael Miller, who is recognized among Boise’s top real estate experts and was named a 2024 Boise Regional REALTORS® Circle of Excellence Lifetime Top Producer with Platinum Team distinction.

The report arrives as the Boise metropolitan area continues to attract buyers, sellers, investors, and relocating families evaluating the region’s long term housing direction. According to U.S. Census Bureau data compiled by the Idaho Department of Labor, the Boise metropolitan statistical area grew 2.2 percent in 2025, making it the 13th fastest growing market in the country and the second fastest in the West, trailing only St. George, Utah. Net migration into Idaho contributed 76 percent of the state’s growth in 2025, representing 22,063 people, with 90 percent arriving from other U.S. states.

“The story for 2026 is not a boom and it is not a bust. It is a recalibration,” said Michael Miller, cofounder of HomeFound Real Estate Group. “The Treasure Valley is still absorbing more than 50 new residents a day, but inventory has crept up, days on market have stretched, and buyers finally have room to negotiate. Sellers who priced for 2022 are sitting. Sellers who price for today are still seeing strong offers.”

First Quarter Data Shows a More Selective Market

Drawing on Intermountain MLS data and Idaho Department of Labor reporting, the HomeFound outlook points to a market that remains competitive while becoming more selective. Ada County’s median sold price was $540,990 in March 2026, down 4.25 percent year over year, while closed sales increased to 811 from 675 in March 2025. Canyon County’s median sold price rose to $432,490, an increase of 1.76 percent year over year.

The report also notes that Ada County is operating at approximately 2.0 months of inventory, while Canyon County is operating at approximately 2.3 months of inventory. Both remain below the 4 to 6 months typically considered a balanced market. Research from ApartmentList found that 25 percent of people searching to relocate to Boise originated near Seattle, with another 20 percent originating near Salt Lake City.

For HomeFound Real Estate Group, the data suggests that pricing strategy, neighborhood selection, property preparation, and local guidance are playing a larger role than during the rapid growth years. Sellers may still find strong demand when homes are priced according to current conditions, while buyers may have more opportunity to compare properties and negotiate terms.

Three Treasure Valley Submarkets to Watch

The 2026 Treasure Valley Housing Outlook identifies three submarkets the HomeFound team is tracking closely this year: Eagle’s luxury market, homes in Meridian, and the Nampa and Caldwell affordability corridor.

Eagle’s luxury market remains one of the region’s key anchors. Eagle posted a record $1 million median sale price in November 2025, the highest ever recorded for that month in the city. Demand continues to be supported by out of state executives, remote work professionals, and buyers seeking higher end homes in the Treasure Valley.

Meridian continues to serve as a growth engine for the region. The outlook notes that inventory below $650,000 continues to absorb quickly, particularly when homes are well prepared and positioned near the county median price range. Listings aligned with current buyer expectations may still receive multiple offers within the first two weeks of market exposure.

Nampa and Caldwell remain important entry points for buyers seeking relative affordability within the broader Treasure Valley. With Nampa NW at a median of $369,900 and Canyon County prices climbing 6 percent year over year in February 2026, these markets continue to attract first time buyers using Idaho Housing and Finance Association, Federal Housing Administration, and Veterans Affairs loan programs.

In Town Boise Remains a Relocation Focus

While suburban growth continues to shape the broader housing conversation, in town Boise neighborhoods remain active among buyers prioritizing walkability, character homes, downtown access, and established neighborhood identity.

The Boise Bench neighborhood offers midcentury homes at relatively accessible price points and has become a common focus for first time buyers and investors. North End Boise remains one of the city’s premier walkable historic districts and continues to command a price premium per square foot. Southeast Boise draws families, Boise State University adjacent buyers, and residents seeking access to parks and regional employers. Northwest Boise is increasingly appealing to buyers seeking foothills access and newer construction within city limits.

The outlook is authored by HomeFound cofounder Michael Miller, who is recognized among Boise’s top real estate experts and was named a 2024 Boise Regional REALTORS® Circle of Excellence Lifetime Top Producer with Platinum Team distinction.

The full 2026 Treasure Valley Housing Outlook is available through HomeFound Real Estate Group .

About HomeFound Real Estate Group

HomeFound Real Estate Group is a Keller Williams Realty Boise team serving Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Nampa, Caldwell, and the broader Treasure Valley. Cofounded by Michael Miller, the group supports buyers, sellers, and relocators with residential real estate guidance informed by local market data, neighborhood knowledge, and client focused service. Miller has closed more than 200 homes and more than $100 million in career sales, ranks among the top 50 agents out of approximately 3,000 in the Treasure Valley, and was named a 2024 Boise Regional REALTORS® Circle of Excellence Lifetime Top Producer with Platinum Team distinction. He is also the founder of Canyon County Pride and a former Chair of the Boise Regional REALTORS® Cultural Diversity Committee. HomeFound Real Estate Group has been recognized by Best of Best Reviews as home to the Best Realtor in Boise of 2025 . Additional information about the company is available on the HomeFound Real Estate Group about page , readers can learn more about its agents through the HomeFound team page , inquiries may be sent to info@homefoundgroup.com , and the team may be reached at (208) 600 2333 or through its office at HomeFound Real Estate Group | Keller Williams Realty Boise, 1065 S Allante Place, Boise, Idaho 83709.