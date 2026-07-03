TyFix Announces Expansion of Entrepreneurial Education Platform as Founder Tyrone Adeyeye Advances Financial Literacy and Community Impact Initiatives

A Founder Story Built on Ownership, Opportunity, and Impact

TyFix has announced the continued expansion of its entrepreneurial education platform, TyFix Academy, as founder and CEO Tyrone Adeyeye broadens efforts to share practical business knowledge, financial literacy education, and entrepreneurship training through real world experience.

Based in New York City, Adeyeye has spent more than a decade building businesses across multiple industries while documenting the realities of entrepreneurship through social media, educational content, and hands-on business ownership. Through TyFix Auto Sales, TyFix Academy, and a growing network of educational initiatives, he seeks to help aspiring entrepreneurs gain practical knowledge about business operations, investing, financial literacy, content creation, and income diversification.

The announcement reflects an ongoing commitment to making entrepreneurship and financial education more accessible to individuals who may not have traditional access to mentors, business networks, or educational resources. Beyond building businesses, Adeyeye has focused on creating opportunities for others through employment, education, and community engagement.

From Brooklyn Beginnings to Entrepreneurial Success

Adeyeye’s entrepreneurial journey began long before the creation of the TyFix brand. Growing up in low income neighborhoods in Brooklyn, New York, he learned early that success would require discipline, persistence, and a willingness to create opportunities rather than wait for them.

While pursuing his education, he balanced demanding work schedules and gained practical business experience that would later shape his approach to entrepreneurship. For two consecutive years, he worked two jobs while regularly maintaining twelve hour workdays. Those experiences helped develop the work ethic and resilience that continue to define his business philosophy today.

A high school honors graduate, college degree holder, and former high school and college basketball player, Adeyeye credits athletics for helping him develop the consistency, accountability, and competitive mindset that continue to influence his entrepreneurial journey.

“I started early, worked long hours, and learned through real experience. That gave me an edge I will always be grateful for,” said Tyrone Adeyeye, Founder and CEO of TyFix.

Today, he encourages others not to allow their environment to determine their future. While circumstances can influence a person’s path, he believes they do not have to define what is ultimately possible.

Promoting Multiple Streams of Income and Financial Education

A central message behind the TyFix platform is the importance of developing multiple streams of income.

Adeyeye openly discusses his experience working traditional jobs while simultaneously building businesses, emphasizing that entrepreneurship and employment are not mutually exclusive. He advocates for creating additional income opportunities through business ownership, investing, skill development, and strategic financial planning.

According to Adeyeye, financial literacy remains one of the most important and underserved educational topics for young people and working adults alike. Through free online masterclasses, educational content, and community initiatives, he teaches topics related to budgeting, credit, investing, wealth building, and financial decision making.

“One income is too close to none. I believe people can work a traditional job while building additional opportunities for themselves. I did both, and that experience helped shape my entire entrepreneurial journey,” Adeyeye said.

His investing content focuses on personal experience and education, including long term investing, market fundamentals, and responsible financial decision making. The information is intended for educational purposes and not as financial advice.

TyFix Academy Expands Access to Practical Entrepreneurial Knowledge

The continued development of TyFix Academy represents a significant milestone for the growing TyFix brand.

The educational platform provides practical training on business creation, forming an LLC, scaling a company, building and utilizing credit, long term investing, short term trading education, vehicle flipping, content creation, entrepreneurship fundamentals, and personal development.

Rather than focusing exclusively on theory, the platform emphasizes lessons learned through firsthand experience and real business operations.

The academy also shares Adeyeye’s personal blueprint for achieving financial freedom in his twenties, while encouraging students to adapt those lessons to their own goals and circumstances.

“TyFix is bigger than selling cars. It is about showing people that real opportunities can be created through consistency, strategy, and believing in yourself before everyone else does,” he said.

Giving Back Through Education, Employment, and Community Building

Community impact has become an increasingly important part of the TyFix mission.

Throughout his entrepreneurial journey, Adeyeye has created employment opportunities within his businesses and invested resources into helping others develop valuable skills and career pathways.

He has organized free vehicle giveaways, community raffles, educational events, and financial literacy programs designed to provide value beyond business operations. He has also taught financial literacy lessons to middle school and high school students throughout New York City, helping young people better understand money management, credit, investing, and long term financial planning.

In addition, Adeyeye has built a free community where entrepreneurs, creators, and aspiring business owners can connect, network, learn from one another, and share opportunities. The initiative was created to support individuals who may not have access to entrepreneurial networks within their immediate environment.

Global Experiences Shape a Broader Vision

In addition to his business pursuits, Adeyeye has traveled to more than 20 countries and continues to travel regularly throughout the year.

These experiences have broadened his perspective on entrepreneurship, business development, and opportunity creation. Exposure to different cultures and economic environments has influenced both the educational philosophy behind TyFix Academy and his broader outlook on personal growth.

Today, Adeyeye continues to use his platforms to demonstrate what can be achieved through discipline, consistency, and action. Through entrepreneurship, investing, education, and content creation, he hopes to encourage others to pursue opportunities that can positively change the trajectory of their lives.

Individuals interested in following his journey and accessing free educational content can connect with him on Instagram and YouTube .

About TyFix

TyFix is an entrepreneurial brand founded by Tyrone Adeyeye, a New York City entrepreneur, investor, educator, content creator, and owner of TyFix Auto Sales. Through TyFix Academy, educational content, community initiatives, and business ventures, the company focuses on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, business ownership, investing education, personal growth, and income diversification. TyFix is committed to helping individuals develop practical skills, expand opportunities, and build stronger financial futures through real world knowledge and experience.

To follow Tyrone Adeyeye’s entrepreneurial journey, explore his educational content, and learn more about his businesses, visit TyFix Academy and TyFix Auto Sales . Tyrone Adeyeye’s Instagram , TyFix Auto Sales Instagram , Tyrone Adeyeye’s YouTube channel , and his Facebook page .

For inquiries, contact tyroneadeyeye@gmail.com.