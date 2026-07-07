DidYouKnow.Pro Announces Founding Member Program with Free Tier and First Month of Professional Access at No Cost

A New Approach to Automotive Finance Development

DidYouKnow.Pro announces the launch of its founding member program, introducing a permanent free access tier and a promotional first month of Professional access using code START26 as the platform exits its soft launch with active users across the United States.

As the platform expands beyond its soft launch, DidYouKnow.Pro reports active users across the United States and provides access to more than 200 automotive finance and sales training modules through its web platform and mobile applications. The company states that its early launch has attracted dozens of automotive finance professionals who have followed Founder and CEO Adam Shoar’s work throughout his career, reflecting early interest from dealership professionals seeking AI supported training and performance resources.

DidYouKnow.Pro has announced the continued expansion of its AI powered platform designed specifically for automotive finance and sales professionals. Developed by industry veteran Adam Shoar, Founder and CEO of DidYouKnow.Pro, the platform was created to address longstanding challenges related to training, mentorship, compliance, and performance development within automotive retail.

The announcement comes as artificial intelligence continues to reshape professional industries across the United States. While many AI platforms have focused on broad consumer applications, DidYouKnow.Pro was developed with a narrower objective. The platform is designed to support finance managers, sales professionals, dealer principals, and dealership leadership teams with tools built around the realities of dealership operations.

According to the company, the platform combines AI driven deal analysis, compliance support, coaching resources, role play simulations, product knowledge tools, and a structured training library into a single system intended for day to day dealership use.

Built From Experience Inside the Dealership

The foundation of DidYouKnow.Pro is closely connected to Adam Shoar’s professional background.

Before entering the technology sector, Shoar spent 17 years working inside automotive dealerships. Beginning on the sales floor, he advanced into dealership leadership positions before serving as a Regional and Division Finance Director overseeing finance operations across multiple states and hundreds of dealership personnel. During his career, he trained hundreds of finance managers, worked with dealership teams across the country, and participated in performance development initiatives focused on improving dealership operations.

His experience also included working directly with finance professionals in dealerships nationwide, helping teams refine processes, strengthen product presentations, and develop operational consistency.

Throughout those years, Shoar observed recurring challenges affecting finance departments. Despite their importance within dealership operations, many finance professionals continued to rely on traditional training methods, inconsistent mentorship structures, and learning through trial and error.

During his career, Shoar also helped improve dealership finance performance through structured development initiatives, with dealerships under his leadership reporting per vehicle retail improvements ranging from approximately $500 to more than $1,500, depending on operational starting points. These experiences became part of the foundation for the development of DidYouKnow.Pro.

Those observations eventually became the foundation for DidYouKnow.Pro.

Artificial Intelligence Applied to Real World Workflows

The company states that the platform was designed to function as a practical support system rather than a replacement for experienced professionals.

Through the integration of artificial intelligence and automotive specific knowledge, DidYouKnow.Pro provides users with access to resources that can assist with deal evaluation, compliance considerations, product education, customer communication preparation, and professional development.

The platform also includes more than 200 training modules intended to help users strengthen their understanding of finance and sales processes. The platform offers a permanent free access tier that includes the Performance Center, limited AI coaching, and a curated video library. Professional access is available at $99 per month, while Performance access is available at $299 per month, with each paid tier unlocking the platform’s full capabilities. New users can receive their first month of Professional access at no cost by using promo code START26 at DidYouKnow.Pro .

Shoar believes that the industry’s future will depend on combining professional expertise with emerging technology.

“AI shouldn’t replace great finance managers. It should help create more of them,” said Shoar.

The platform’s development reflects a broader industry trend toward technology assisted decision making while maintaining the importance of human judgment and customer relationships.

Addressing a Gap in Professional Development

Industry training has historically relied on workshops, seminars, classroom sessions, and periodic coaching engagements. While these methods remain valuable, they are often limited by scheduling constraints and accessibility.

DidYouKnow.Pro was developed with the goal of providing support during actual dealership operations when professionals are actively working through customer interactions, deal structures, compliance questions, and product presentations.

According to Shoar, access to guidance at the moment it is needed may be one of the most significant opportunities for improvement within automotive retail.

“For years, the industry trained people once and expected them to remember everything forever. That’s not how real performance works,” he said.

By integrating educational resources with real time assistance, the platform seeks to provide a more continuous development experience for users.

Supporting the Future of Automotive Retail

As dealerships continue adapting to evolving customer expectations, regulatory requirements, and digital technologies, the demand for efficient professional development tools continues to grow.

DidYouKnow.Pro positions itself as part of that evolution by combining structured training resources with AI assisted guidance. The company states that its objective is to help professionals make informed decisions, maintain compliance standards, strengthen customer interactions, and develop their skills more effectively.

The platform is currently available through its website and mobile applications, including the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, providing access across multiple devices for dealership personnel.

Shoar believes that technology and human expertise will increasingly work together within automotive retail.

“The future of automotive retail isn’t AI versus people. It’s AI helping people perform at a level that wasn’t possible before,” he said.

As the platform continues its early growth phase, the company plans to expand educational resources, coaching capabilities, and dealership support tools while maintaining its focus on automotive finance and sales professionals.

About DidYouKnow.Pro

DidYouKnow.Pro is an AI powered training, coaching, and performance support platform developed specifically for automotive finance and sales professionals. Founded by Adam Shoar after 17 years of experience in automotive retail leadership, the platform combines AI driven guidance, deal analysis, compliance resources, role play simulations, product expertise, and structured educational content designed to support professionals throughout their daily workflow. The platform offers a permanent free access tier that includes the Performance Center, limited AI coaching, and a curated video library. Professional access is available at $99 per month, while Performance access is available at $299 per month. New users can receive their first month of Professional access at no cost by using promo code START26.

DidYouKnow.Pro also offers dealership and dealer group enterprise programs designed to support entire finance and sales teams. For enterprise inquiries contact adam@didyouknow.pro or support@didyouknow.pro.

Additional information is available at DidYouKnow.Pro and through the Did You Know Pro mobile applications available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Social channels include Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , and LinkedIn through Adam Shoar.