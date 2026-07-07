New Magical Picture Book Turns First-Day School Jitters into Pure Friendship Magic — Now Available with Free Activity Kit & 3-Minute Preview

That familiar mix of butterflies and excitement every child feels on the first day at a new school just got a whole lot more magical.

In his debut picture book Everything Elementary – The New Kid, author and illustrator Michael Goodpaster transforms those universal “new kid” nerves into a warm, whimsical story about courage, sharing, and finding where you belong.

When shy first-grader Jenny walks through the doors of Everything Elementary, she discovers a school where magical things happen and everyone is truly welcome. Guided by her kind octopus teacher, Miss Inkspiration, and a delightfully diverse group of classmates—a tea-party princess, a robot inventor, a bamboo-loving panda, a storybook vampire with a lisp, and a playful dinosaur—Jenny quickly learns that making friends might not be as scary as she thought.

Written and illustrated for ages 4–8, this vibrantly colored 36-page picture book bursts with heart, humor, and expressive illustrations that invite repeated readings and meaningful conversations at home or in the classroom.

Free “School Starter” Activity Kit: To help families and teachers make the magic last, Goodpaster offers an instant-download 8-page printable PDF packed with character coloring pages, a “Match the Classmate” game, Fangelton’s Spooky Maze, and a Friendship Checklist. Grab it free at MichaelGoodpaster.com.

Watch the 3-Minute Sneak Preview Video: A charming animated preview brings Jenny’s first day to life with narration by the author and the voices of his daughters Audrey (22) and Adrienne (20) Lauderback, plus longtime friends and collaborators Jay McFly (owner of McFly’s Barber Shop in Crown Point, Indiana), Kate Mead (stylist and fashionista, Las Vegas), and Lauren Erickson (local teacher and performer). Watch it now and feel the magic!

“I wrote this story for every child who has ever felt nervous about being the new kid — and for every parent or teacher who has walked them to that classroom door,” said Michael Goodpaster. “My hope is that the book, the free Activity Kit, and the sneak-preview video help even a few kids share, accept others, and use their imagination. That would be awesome!”

Everything Elementary – The New Kid is now available on Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and other awesome bookstores.

About the Author

Michael Goodpaster is a multi-hyphenate creative from Northwest Indiana who’s never met an idea he didn’t turn into an adventure. A former wrestling promoter, independent filmmaker, and award-winning marketer, he now builds worlds where creativity and kindness thrive. Everything Elementary is his debut children’s book series.

Media Contact:

Michael Goodpaster

everything@MichaelGoodpaster.com

MichaelGoodpaster.com

@everythingelementarybook

High-resolution images, review copies, and the 3-minute narrated preview video are available upon request.

Welcome to where everything happens and everyone is welcome!

Welcome to Everything Elementary!