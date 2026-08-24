Recently, RoboColiseum, a standardized simulation evaluation platform for embodied intelligence, was officially launched. The platform establishes a comprehensive, multi-dimensional evaluation framework, with simulation benchmarks designed to closely reflect real-world robot performance. It helps developers identify model strengths and weaknesses, and iterate and improve their models. Open to universities, research institutions, AI companies, and researchers worldwide, the platform provides real-time evaluation updates and aims to establish a trustworthy, reproducible benchmark for embodied AI model evaluation.

Since the start of its closed beta, RoboColiseum has attracted hundreds of teams from around the world to train and evaluate their models on the platform.

Learn more about RoboColiseum: http://robocoliseum.ai/

Virtual Meets Reality: Simulation Evaluation Aligned with the Real World

Can strong model performance in simulated environments transfer to the real physical world? Once deployed in real-world scenarios, factors such as lighting, material properties, camera noise, object interactions, and variations in robot initial positions and poses can all lead to performance degradation. Therefore, accurately measuring a model’s real-world capabilities through simulation evaluation remains a critical challenge.

Built on a high-fidelity simulation environment, RoboColiseum uses photorealistic rendering and physically accurate interactions to faithfully replicate real-world conditions. For a given model, the sim-to-real gap is less than 10%, making simulation evaluation a reliable proxy for real-robot performance and significantly accelerating algorithm development cycles. By enabling developers to evaluate models in simulation before moving to physical robots, RoboColiseum helps reduce the cost and time required for real-world testing.

This validation pipeline works in both directions: models trained with real-robot data can be directly evaluated in simulation, while models trained in simulation can also be validated on real robots to assess their sim-to-real transfer performance. By bridging simulation and the real world in a single environment, RoboColiseum enables developers to obtain high-confidence results at lower cost and significantly shorten the iteration cycle of “training–evaluation–improvement–deployment.”

Building a Comprehensive Evaluation System with Four Dimensions to Precisely Identify Capability Gaps

Traditional evaluations often rely on a single overall success rate to summarize model performance. RoboColiseum, takes a more granular approach, evaluating models across four core capability dimensions through dedicated task suites and leaderboards. Currently, the platform provides 4 capability-specific leaderboards and 78 high-fidelity simulation evaluation tasks,enabling developers to compare models across multiple capabilities and on a per-task basis.RoboColiseum also provides official baselines for leading embodied foundation models, including ACoT-VLA, π, and GR00T, enabling developers to benchmark their models against established baselines across multiple capabilities and individual tasks. In the future, it will continue expanding tasks and evaluation dimensions based on industry, academic, and research needs.

• Instruction Following: Tests how well a model understands natural-language instructions involving attributes such as shape, size, color, and logic, and how closely its actions align with what is asked.

• Spatial Reasoning: Uses tasks such as relative-position grasping, sorting, and stacking to assess spatial intelligence at the intersection of geometric and semantic reasoning.

• Robustness: Tests model robustness under 10+ real-world disturbances, including changes in lighting, background, instruction phrasing, camera noise, and gripper configurations.

• Manipulation: Measures a range of atomic manipulation skills across varied scenes and, through tiered difficulty levels, evaluates how well a model combines these skills in long-horizon tasks.

To make failure causes traceable, RoboColiseum breaks evaluation tasks down into multiple subtasks. The platform not only determines whether the final task succeeds, but also records which steps the model completes, where failures occur, and how well the model generalizes across different scenarios.

In its evaluation design, RoboColiseum reduces the impact of randomness through large-scale and diverse samples. It also adopts mechanisms including domain randomization, separation of training and test sets, and in-distribution and out-of-distribution testing to ensure that models are evaluated based on their actual capabilities rather than relying on fixed layouts or recurring data patterns, improving the reliability and reproducibility of evaluation results.

One-Click AI Agent Submission, Evaluation in 30 Minutes

For developers, high-quality evaluation often requires complex environment configuration, asset adaptation, and significant computing resources, making it time-consuming to build a complete evaluation pipeline.

RoboColiseum streamlines these processes through an automated evaluation service. Developers can register and submit a model in as little as 5 minutes, deploy it with one click, and complete simulation evaluation within 30 minutes. The platform automatically provides detailed scores, task-level results, and model execution videos, offering a clear view of robot performance throughout each task.

With AI Agents, developers can also complete data downloads, model training, local validation, and evaluation submissions through natural language interaction. Model code and weights do not need to be uploaded to the platform. Instead, developers can deploy an inference service locally and connect through a standardized interface to crun evaluations.

Providing Mainstream Model Baselines for Reproducible Evaluation

RoboColiseum has provided baseline results for internationally recognized embodied foundation models, including ACoT-VLA, π0, π0.5, and GR00T. After submitting their own models, developers can compare performance against mainstream models across four dimensions and quickly identify their strengths and weaknesses.

Meanwhile, RoboColiseum provides training code and corresponding weights for baseline models on platform tasks. Developers can reproduce the training and evaluation processes, verify baseline results, and conduct model comparisons and further research under consistent conditions.

Building an Open and Neutral “Arena” and “Training Ground”

The name “Coliseum” is inspired by the ancient Roman amphitheater RoboColiseum builds on this idea, serving both as an “arena” where models can be evaluated under the same conditions and as a “training ground” where developers can repeatedly test, identify weaknesses, and continuously improve their models.

The long-term goal of the platform is to transform complex real-world tasks into a standardized, reproducible, and continuously evolving evaluation system, making evaluation a fundamental tool in embodied AI development.

By enabling models to be compared and improved against the same benchmarks, RoboColiseum aims to move embodied AI beyond carefully selected success cases toward more reliable, transparent, and verifiable progress in the real world.The platform also welcomes developers worldwide to open-source their models and contribute them to the platform , jointly building a more open and collaborative embodied intelligence ecosystem.

RoboColiseum is now officially open. Developers worldwide are welcome to participate!

Explore RoboColiseum: http://robocoliseum.ai/