Driver Market Launches CDL Driver and Carrier Exchange

Driver Market , a new digital marketplace for commercial driving talent, has announced its official launch over Labor Day weekend 2026. Founded by transportation industry veteran John Kaminskas, the platform connects Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) professionals with carriers through a reverse-sourcing model that replaces traditional recruiting with direct matches. The launch introduces a system where drivers build one verified profile and carriers search a live database, rather than relying on repetitive applications and costly recruiter outreach.

A Problem Observed Over Nearly Three Decades

The concept behind Driver Market grew out of a pattern that Kaminskas watched unfold for years. Having spent 27 years working inside the industry, recruiting drivers, collaborating with carriers, and solving hiring problems, he identified a recurring inefficiency that he believed the market had failed to address.

“For 27 years, I have watched great drivers struggle to find the right carrier while great carriers struggled to find qualified drivers,” Kaminskas said. “The problem was not a lack of jobs. The problem was the recruiting process itself.”

According to Kaminskas, the traditional model placed a heavy burden on both sides. Drivers filled out application after application and waited for responses, while recruiters made hundreds of phone calls in search of qualified candidates. The result, he observed, was wasted time, mounting costs, and missed connections between people who were actively looking for one another.

How the Reverse-Sourcing Model Works

Driver Market is built around a straightforward reversal of the conventional job board. Instead of drivers chasing openings, drivers create a single, detailed professional profile that includes CDL credentials, verified reputation markers, and route preferences. That profile remains active around the clock, allowing qualified professionals to be discovered rather than requiring them to search continuously.

Carriers, in turn, gain access to a live database of drivers. They can search using specific filters, review credential badges, and reach out with transparent, structured job offers that state rates, home time, and route details upfront. The platform organizes opportunities into specialized run divisions, including Over-the-Road (OTR), Dedicated Lanes, Flatbed, Regional, Lease Purchase, and Owner Operator, so that both drivers and carriers can align around the work they seek. Rather than employers posting listings and waiting for applicants, employers actively source candidates from a searchable pool of professionals who have already made their credentials and preferences visible.

Addressing the Cost of Traditional Recruiting

A central element of the announcement concerns the economics of driver recruiting. Traditional recruiting platforms typically charge per job post, per click, or per candidate unlock, with costs averaging between 3,000 and 8,000 dollars per hire. For carriers operating fleets, these expenses can accumulate quickly, particularly when positions remain open for extended periods.

Driver Market instead offers a flat subscription structure. Carriers receive unlimited searching, direct messaging, and applicant management for a fixed monthly fee, a model the company states can lower hiring costs by up to 90 percent compared to conventional per-hire recruiting spend. Pricing for carriers begins at 699 dollars per month for a Carrier Basic plan and 1,299 dollars per month for a Carrier Premium plan.

On the driver side, the platform maintains a free profile option, with an optional Pro plan available at 29 dollars per month. The Pro tier is designed to increase visibility through priority placement in carrier searches. Additional details are available at www.drivermarket.io .

What the Platform Offers Drivers

For professional drivers, Driver Market frames its value around visibility and efficiency. The company notes that drivers spend years accumulating experience and credentials that often remain buried in application forms. By consolidating that background into one professional profile, the platform allows a driver’s qualifications to remain visible to carriers continuously.

“Drivers spend years building experience, and that experience deserves to be visible,” Kaminskas said. “Instead of filling out applications over and over, your professional profile works for you 24 hours a day. You are discovered instead of constantly searching.”

The company describes these benefits in terms of visibility and efficiency rather than guaranteed outcomes. The stated goal is to help drivers become more visible to potential employers and to locate suitable opportunities with less repetition and delay, rather than to promise specific earnings.

What the Platform Offers Carriers

For carriers, the platform is positioned as a tool for reducing the friction inherent in recruiting. Empty trucks and unfilled positions carry ongoing operational costs, and the company describes Driver Market as a means to search for qualified drivers, communicate directly, and streamline the hiring workflow.

Carrier accounts include unlimited applications, priority search visibility, direct messaging, and access to verified driver reputations. Credential badges allow carriers to filter candidates by qualification, helping match specific fleet needs to appropriate talent. Rather than promising faster hiring in every situation, the company describes the platform as designed to reduce friction and shorten the recruiting process where possible.

A Boutique Approach Rather Than Automation

One distinction Kaminskas emphasizes is the human orientation of the service. In a market increasingly populated by automated matching tools, he describes Driver Market as a boutique experience in which he personally guides both drivers and carriers.

“Your company is not the product. You are the trust,” Kaminskas said, describing the philosophy that underpins the platform. His view is that recruiting in transportation has always been, at its core, a trust problem rather than a purely technical one, and that direct, transparent connections serve both sides better than fully automated systems.

Timing the Launch Around the Industry Calendar

Driver Market is launching over Labor Day weekend, a timing decision the company describes as intentional. The holiday period represents a moment when many drivers are home and have time to review their options, making it a practical window to introduce a platform aimed at helping them evaluate new opportunities.

As a startup, the company describes its current phase as an all-hands effort, with the founder taking a visible and active role in shaping the experience for early users. That early momentum has also earned Driver Market recognition from Best of Best Review, which named the company the Best Driver Recruiting Innovation in Hinsdale, IL of 2026 for its reverse-sourcing marketplace and direct approach to connecting CDL professionals with carriers. More information can be found through the company’s Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram . You can email directly to support@drivermarket.io .

Reflecting on the mission behind the launch, Kaminskas summarized his motivation directly. “Transportation keeps America moving. The people behind the wheel deserve better opportunities, and the companies moving freight deserve better recruiting. That is why we built Driver Market.”

About Driver Market

Driver Market is a digital platform that connects CDL drivers with carriers through a reverse-sourcing model. Drivers create a single, verified professional profile with credentials and preferences, while carriers search a live database and offer direct, transparent terms covering rates, home time, and routes. The platform features specialized run divisions and credential badges, along with free and paid options for both drivers and carriers. Founded by John Kaminskas, a transportation professional with 27 years of industry experience, Driver Market aims to replace conventional recruiting with efficient, direct connections between drivers and carriers.