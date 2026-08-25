Flock Safety CEO Calls for Privacy and Safety Compromise Amid Surveillance Backlash

Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley is calling for a national compromise between privacy and public safety as his company faces growing criticism over the use of its surveillance cameras, drones, and license plate recognition systems.

Speaking in a recent Fox News interview, Langley said the country should avoid treating privacy and safety as opposing priorities. He argued that regulation and accountability are needed as surveillance technologies become more widely used.

Reports Have Documented Misuse by Police Officers

The debate has intensified after The Washington Post identified 46 cases in which police officers were accused of using Flock technology for unauthorized purposes. Allegations included using the system to track wives, girlfriends, or former partners.

After hearing an interview with one alleged victim, Langley apologized for what she experienced. He also argued that Flock did not create police misconduct and said the company’s systems can help identify improper use through audit and monitoring tools.

Flock’s products are used by law enforcement agencies and other customers to capture and search information such as vehicle license plates.

Criticism Is Coming From Both Political Parties

Opposition to Flock has increasingly crossed party lines.

Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed has criticized the widespread deployment of Flock cameras, while Senator Bernie Sanders called for an end to what he described as AI mass surveillance.

Three Republican members of the House have also introduced legislation that would prevent the federal government from purchasing automated surveillance systems using facial recognition, biometric identification, or license plate recognition. The bill specifically references Flock Safety cameras.

Flock Has Reduced Its Default Data Retention Period

Flock has responded to criticism by cutting its default data retention period from 30 days to seven days. The company also now requires users to enter a case code before accessing data.

Those settings can still be changed. Police agencies, for example, can preserve information for longer periods through a feature called Evidence Mode.

The American Civil Liberties Union said the shorter default retention period could represent progress, but questioned how Evidence Mode will operate in practice. The group has recommended a 48-hour default retention period.

Langley has also called for state governments to make illegal use of Flock data a criminal offense. He said surveillance technologies currently operate with too little regulation and accountability in many jurisdictions.

The scrutiny is likely to continue as lawmakers and civil liberties groups examine how automated surveillance systems are deployed, how long data is retained, and what safeguards prevent authorized users from abusing access.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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