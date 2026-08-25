China Investigates Reports of Formaldehyde Used to Preserve Cabbages

Chinese authorities have opened an investigation after footage appeared to show cabbages being dipped in a formaldehyde solution before being transported for sale. Officials in Hebei province said they had verified that the footage showed people treating the vegetables with a liquid before loading them onto trucks.

The use of formaldehyde to preserve food is prohibited in China. The chemical is commonly used to preserve biological specimens and has been linked to cancer at higher levels of exposure.

Police Take Action as Authorities Begin Market Checks

The footage was first published by an environmental blogger last week and quickly drew national attention.

State media said police have taken legal action against the individuals involved. Authorities are also carrying out spot checks at markets across China to determine whether treated cabbages entered the food supply.

Officials in Kangbao county said any illegal or non-compliant practices would be handled under existing laws and that protecting the vegetable supply remained a priority.

Investigators are also expected to trace affected produce and determine whether the practice was limited to a small number of sellers or more widespread.

Beijing Market Says Affected Cabbages Did Not Enter Its Supply

Xinfadi market in Beijing, one of the capital’s largest sources of fresh produce, said it had checked where its cabbages came from and found no evidence that affected vegetables had entered the market.

The case has prompted strong criticism in Chinese state media. An editorial in the People’s Daily accused the wholesalers involved of prioritizing short-term financial interests over consumer health and violating both legal and ethical standards.

China Produces Nearly Half of the World’s Cabbages

China produces more than 30 million tonnes of cabbages each year, close to half of global output.

A large share is consumed domestically, while Vietnam, South Korea, and Russia are among the major export destinations.

According to the American Cancer Society, relatively high workplace exposure to formaldehyde has been associated with some forms of cancer. The health effects of exposure to much smaller amounts are less clear.

Authorities have not yet disclosed how much formaldehyde was used, how many cabbages may have been affected, or whether any contaminated produce reached consumers.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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