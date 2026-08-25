University of Roehampton Offers £2,000 Esports Scholarships to Students

The University of Roehampton is offering esports scholarships worth up to £2,000 to undergraduate and postgraduate students who can combine strong academic performance with competitive gaming. More than 100 scholarships have been awarded so far as the university expands support for students competing in esports.

Esports refers to organized competitive video gaming, where players compete in tournaments watched by spectators, often for prizes and trophies.

Students Must Balance Gaming With Academic Progress

Roehampton requires scholarship recipients to maintain their studies while representing the university in weekly competitions and in-person events.

Applicants are expected to meet minimum rankings in major games, although the university may also consider students who fall just below those thresholds if they meet other criteria, such as having a large audience on streaming platforms including Twitch.

Former University of Roehampton registrar Mark Ellul said the scholarship is intended to recognize talent in a field that is becoming increasingly popular among students and internationally.

The Scholarship Increased From £1,500 to £2,000

Former esports scholar Cameron Dray said he first discovered Roehampton while looking for UK programs similar to esports scholarships offered by universities in the United States.

The scholarship was initially worth £1,500, but later increased to £2,000 as the university’s esports team became more successful and attracted more interest.

Dray said the funding allowed him to study in London without needing to take a part-time job. He added that the conditions attached to the scholarship were clearly explained before he applied.

Roehampton’s esports teams have previously competed in games including Overwatch, with its Overwatch team winning Team of the Year in 2022.

Scholarships Can Help Reduce Student Financial Pressure

The average graduate in England leaves university with more than £47,500 in debt, making scholarships and bursaries an important source of additional support.

Esports player Thomas Cole, known as Pac and best known for competing in Trackmania, said scholarships tied to gaming could help reduce financial pressure while giving students another incentive to perform well academically.

Tom Allingham, a student money expert at Save the Student, said many scholarships and bursaries continue to go unclaimed because students do not realize they are eligible.

He encouraged students to check the funding available through their universities and external scholarship programs rather than assuming financial support is limited to academic or sporting achievement.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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