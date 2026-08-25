Wellness Concept launches BARLEYGREEN Premium 30-stick pack in Malaysia

The single-serve pack contains 30 individually wrapped 3g portions for easier storage, preparation and use away from home.

PETALING JAYA, SELANGOR, August 25, 2026: Wellness Concept has launched BARLEYGREEN Premium 30 Sticks in Malaysia, adding a single-serve option to its young barley grass product range.

Each box contains 30 sticks of 3g each, with a total net weight of 90g. It offers an alternative to the existing larger powder packs, which will continue to be available.

BARLEYGREEN Premium is a young barley grass juice powder made in Japan using the brand’s established production process. The product and its formulation remain unchanged. Only the way each serving is packaged is different.

According to Wellness Concept, the stick pack was developed for customers who use BARLEYGREEN outside the home. Each sachet can be stored or carried separately, removing the need to bring a larger container or measure the powder before preparation. The packs are intended for workplaces, travel and other situations away from home.

“Many of our customers want to keep up their BARLEYGREEN routine while working, travelling or spending time away from home. We introduced the 30-stick pack so they can carry and prepare one serving at a time without measuring the powder. It is a small packaging change, but it makes a consistent routine more convenient,” said Vivian Tan, Founder & CEO of Wellness Group Malaysia. The 30-stick format gives customers another packaging option while retaining the BARLEYGREEN Premium product they are already familiar with.

The launch expands the BARLEYGREEN range in Malaysia and is part of Wellness Concept’s ongoing development of packaging for customers’ changing routines.

BARLEYGREEN Premium 30 Sticks is now available in Malaysia through Wellness Concept.

For more information about BARLEYGREEN and the 30-stick pack, visit Wellness Concept, Wellness Group and barleygreen.com.my.

About Wellness Concept

Wellness Concept is a Malaysian health and wellness company under Wellness Group Sdn Bhd. Established in 2003, the company distributes nutritional and wellness products in Malaysia, including the BARLEYGREEN range.