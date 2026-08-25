Momcozy Launches New Guide to Breastfeeding and Pumping Schedules for New Parents

Momcozy has published a new guide featuring sample breastfeeding and pumping schedules for parents who combine direct breastfeeding with pumping. Now available on the Momcozy website, the guide presents flexible routines for everyday situations, including building a small milk buffer, sharing an overnight routine with a partner, preparing for a short outing or appointment, and transitioning back to work.

The guide is designed for parents who primarily breastfeed directly and are adding pumping to their routine, rather than parents who exclusively pump. The sample schedules illustrate different ways families may structure their days and are not recommendations for how all parents should feed or pump. The guide does not prescribe when or how often parents should feed or pump, and parents with individual questions should consult a lactation consultant or appropriate healthcare professional.

Creating a Comfortable Feeding Space

When setting up a feeding space, families may consider where they sit, what they want within reach and which equipment fits best in their space. A nursing pillow for breastfeeding can be one part of that setup.

Momcozy’s nursing pillow collection includes a range of designs and materials to choose from. Factors such as shape, height, adjustable straps, fill, and removable, washable covers can all be considered when selecting a nursing pillow.

Parents may also consider where they plan to use the pillow most often. Size and shape may be more important for a pillow that stays in one feeding space, while weight and cover material can be useful considerations if the pillow will be moved from room to room throughout the day.

Caption: Momcozy nursing pillow as part of a breastfeeding setup.

Alt text: Momcozy nursing pillow used during a breastfeeding session.

Fitting Pumping Around Everything Else

When pumping fits around work, commuting, caring for another child, or time away from home, practical details can become an important part of the routine.. Parents may consider privacy, whether they need both hands free, where they can use the pump, how long a session may take, and how parts will be cleaned afterward. A setup that works well at home may not feel as convenient in an office, while traveling, or while managing other responsibilities.

A wearable breast pump can be considered based on the features that best fit a parent’s needs and routine. A wearable design sits inside a bra, while factors such as the pump’s weight, operating noise, charging time, detachable parts, capacity, and available flange sizes can affect how easily it fits into the day. Parents may also consider clothing, storage, and where they plan to use the pump when choosing an option that works for their routine.

Timing and flexibility are also part of finding a routine that works. Work schedules, commutes, appointments, childcare, and other responsibilities can shift from day to day, so parents may find it helpful to consider how pumping can fit within their existing routines while allowing for changes when needed.

Cleaning and storage are additional considerations when pumping away from home. Parents should follow the pump manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning and care and consider how they will manage pump parts throughout the day. Depending on their routine, additional pump parts and separate storage for clean and used components may also be helpful when spending extended time away from home.

Ultimately, the most useful setup is one that works with a family’s everyday routine. Considering equipment, schedules, cleaning, storage, and changing responsibilities together can help parents think through an approach that feels manageable for their day-to-day needs.

A Guide Built Around Real-Life Questions

For parents combining direct breastfeeding with pumping, the questions are often practical: Where will pumping fit into the day? What equipment needs to be ready? And how might the routine change when returning to work, caring for another child, or spending time away from the baby?

The new Momcozy guide was created around these everyday considerations, using sample routines to illustrate how breastfeeding and pumping may fit into different situations. The examples are intended as flexible starting points rather than instructions, recognizing that no single routine will work for every family.

About Momcozy

Momcozy was founded in 2018 with a clear purpose: to help moms feel more comfortable, confident, and supported during one of life’s most meaningful and demanding transitions.

Today, Momcozy is a global leader in maternal innovation, redefining care through technology designed around real motherhood. Chosen by more than 6 million moms and families¹ across 80 countries and regions, Momcozy holds the global #1 market share in wearable breast pump² and continues to develop nursing bras, care essentials, and smart solutions that support moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.

Recognizing that motherhood deserves more than products alone, Momcozy offers expert guidance, thoughtful technology, and a growing global community to support moms in who they are becoming. At the heart of Momcozy is a belief that motherhood isn’t a destination, but a lifelong journey. Moms deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered along the way.

Momcozy’s products are sold directly on the brand’s website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To learn more about Momcozy, visit www.momcozy.com.

1.Momcozy global sales data as of June 2026. “Moms and families” is used to describe our brand audience.

2.Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.