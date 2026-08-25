Chinese Literature Connects Young Readers Worldwide Through International Library and Cultural Exchange Programs

Chinese literature is reaching a growing number of young readers overseas through international library partnerships, book donations and cultural exchange programs organized by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co., Ltd. (CNPIEC), the organizer of the Beijing International Book Fair.

As part of the initiative, CNPIEC donated print and digital editions of outstanding Chinese literary works to 10 university libraries and national libraries in five countries—the United States, Canada, Germany, Malaysia, and Tunisia. The donated collection encompasses a wide range of genres—including fiction, science fiction, and cultural essays—and features celebrated masterpieces as well as landmark multi-volume works, such as The Last Quarter of the Moon by Chi Zijian, The Wandering Earth by Liu Cixin, Blossoms by Jin Yucheng, and China Stories in the Palace Museum by Zhu Yong. Together, these publications offer international readers rich, multifaceted perspectives on contemporary Chinese society, culture and everyday life. The University of Bonn Library in Germany welcomed the initiative, noting that the collection gives local readers, particularly young people, an opportunity to discover Chinese literature, and emphasized that it is a project well worth continuing.

Beyond book donations, CNPIEC has organized a series of cultural exchange programs designed to introduce Chinese literature and culture to younger audiences, including the “Young Writers and Contemporary Chinese Literature” exchange event at the University of Granada in Spain and the “Seven and Chinese Women’s Literature Salon” at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. In Canada, CNPIEC has worked with the Asian Library at the University of British Columbia (UBC) to introduce books on traditional Chinese festivals to local children, young people and families, creating additional opportunities for cultural engagement through reading.

“The publications provided by CNPIEC are of excellent quality and meticulously curated. They serve not only as a bridge for communication between China and the world, but also as a vivid practice of mutual learning among civilizations,” said Jing Liu, Chinese Studies Librarian at the Asian Library, UBC. “They allow Chinese literature to transcend geographical and linguistic boundaries, engaging in sincere dialogue with readers around the world.”

“Through our exchanges with librarians, we’ve gained clearer insights into international young readers’ genuine interest in Chinese literature,” said Celia Li, Head of CNPIEC’s Export Department. “This has strengthened our commitment to using literature as a bridge to connect with younger audiences and to help more readers discover Chinese books.” Information about CNPIEC’s international activities and featured Chinese books is available through @GreatChineseBooks on Facebook, X and YouTube.

In 2027, CNPIEC aims to extend these efforts to additional countries and library partners, developing Chinese-language reading programs that reflect local readers’ interests. Overseas libraries, academic institutions, and other organizations interested in Chinese content are welcome to contact CNPIEC to explore collaboration in areas such as physical books, e-resources, and international distribution.

About CNPIEC

China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC) is a leading importer-exporter in the Chinese publishing industry and a premier international book fair organizer. CNPIEC has established long-term partnerships with libraries, academic institutions, and bookstores in more than 170 countries and regions. The company exports over 700,000 titles and more than 3 million copies/units of publications annually, covering books, newspapers, periodicals, audiovisual products, and digital content. Today, CNPIEC operates as a comprehensive enterprise group with business segments encompassing publications import and export, digital resource services, international exhibition hosting, print-on-demand, international publishing, cultural trade, finance, and real estate.

Celia Li：lichen@cnpiec.com.cn

Li Zhuolu：lizhuolu@cnpiec.com.cn

Zhao Xingran：zhaoxingran@cnpiec.com.cn