Four State 48 Law Firm attorneys honored in The Best Lawyers in America and The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2027

Four State 48 Law Firm attorneys are among the lawyers honored in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America™and The Best Lawyers: Ones toWatch®, the organization announced on August 20th.

A graduate of Southern Utah University and ASU Law School, State 48 Law Firm Managing Partner Robbie Hendricks is recognized in The Best Lawyers in America™ in the Family Law and Appellate practice categories. He is not unfamiliar with the Ones to Watch list, but this was his first recognition to Best Lawyers.

State 48 Law Firm attorneys Samantha Brown, Jillian Hansen, and Bryce Johnson were also named among The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch®. All three were recognized in the categories of Family Law and Family Law: Arbitration and Mediation. Brown was also recognized in the Appellate practice category.

This is the third consecutive year that Brown, Johnson, and Hansen all earned this distinction.

Hendricks is Board-Certified Family Law Specialist with extensive experience in divorce and child custody cases. He has been previously recognized as the Valley’s Best Divorce Attorney by AZ Foothills Magazine and a Top 100 Lawyer in the State of Arizona by Phoenix Magazine.

A graduate of Arizona State University and Louisiana State University Law School, Hansen has previously been recognized as a Top 40 under 40 by Phoenix Business Journal and serves on the Foster Care Review Board and the Board of Directors for Arizona’s Children Association.

A graduate of Illinois State and Arizona State University Law School, Johnson is recognized by Best Lawyers as one to watch for the fifth consecutive year. He has also twice been honored as a top lawyer by Phoenix Magazine and four times as a Super Lawyers Rising Star.

A graduate of the University of Alabama and Arizona State University Law School, Brown serves on the Board of Directors and as Treasurer for the Scottsdale Bar Association, is a three-time Super Lawyers Rising Star selection, and has been tabbed by Az Business Magazine as an Emerging Law Leader.

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