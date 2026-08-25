Miami’s Best Luxury Car Rental Company Is Celebrating 20+ Years

Widely regarded as the best luxury car rental in Miami, with a 4.9-star Google rating, Prestige Luxury Rentals is the city’s best luxury and exotic car rental company, operating since 2004.

Prestige Luxury Rentals delivers vehicles like the Porsche 911 GT3, Lamborghini Huracán EVO Spyder, McLaren 720S Spider, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Range Rover Sport, among others, directly to hotels, private residences, airports, and events with true white-glove service: no rental counters, no shuttle buses.

Since 2004, Prestige Luxury Rentals has set the standard for luxury car rental inMiami , delivering exotic and luxury vehicles to five-star hotels, corporate clients, and VIP concierge services. More than 20 years later, the company remains one of the most established names in the market, with a loyal client base built on service.

Red Ferrari exotic cars from Prestige Luxury Rentals parked with the Miami skyline in the background

Headquartered in Miami, Prestige Luxury Rentals provides white-glove delivery throughout South Florida, supported by an exclusive and continually growing fleet. That longevity comes down to a simple model: the car is delivered directly to the client. Hotels, private residences, airports, yacht marinas, event venues, there’s no rental counter to visit and no shuttle to wait for. The car arrives where the

“Luxury isn’t just about the vehicle, it’s about how the entire experience makes a client feel,” said Gianni Duarte, Owner of Prestige Luxury Rentals. “We take pride in providing brand-new vehicles, personalized service, and a seamless rental experience that matches the level of hospitality our clients expect from the finest hotels and travel experiences. Since 2004, our goal has been simple: make every client feel comfortable, valued, and confident they’re receiving the highest standard of service.”

What Makes Miami Different for Luxury Car Rentals

Miami is one of the few cities where the car someone drives is part of the experience itself. Ocean Drive, Brickell, Star Island, Wynwood, South Beach, the city’s fabric is tied to a certain standard, and the vehicles people arrive in are part of that. It’s why demand for luxury car rental in Miami looks different than almost anywhere else in the country, and why Prestige Luxury Rentals has spent more than 20 years building a fleet specifically for this market.

The fleet is continuously updated with the latest models of luxury and exotic cars, and the delivery infrastructure is built to match Miami’s pace. For clients arriving at Miami International Airport for Art Basel, spending a week at the Fontainebleau, or running a corporate event in Palm Beach, Prestige Luxury Rentals has both the vehicle and the logistics to handle it with delivery available throughout Miami, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Hollywood, Naples, Key Biscayne, Coconut Grove, Aventura, Bal Harbour and all of South Florida.

Which Cars Are Most Requested at Prestige Luxury Rentals?

Three models consistently lead reservations, each for a different reason:

Porsche 911 GT3 exotic car rental available from Prestige Luxury Rentals in Miami

Porsche 911 GT3 Weissach Package: Finished in Cartagena Yellow, the 2026 Porsche 911 GT3 is equipped with the coveted Weissach Package, including lightweight carbon-fiber aerodynamic components, carbon-fiber exterior accents, and Weissach carbon-fiber bucket seats. Its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six produces 502 horsepower, sends power to the rear wheels, and revs to 9,000 RPM. As one of the rarest vehicles in the Prestige Luxury Rentals fleet, driving enthusiasts request it by name.

Black McLaren 720S Spider exotic car rental available in Miami from Prestige Luxury Rentals

McLaren 720S Spider: Finished in the striking Black Edition, the 720S Spider pairs a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque, reaching 0–60 mph in approximately 2.7 seconds with a top speed of 212 mph. The retractable hardtop opens or closes in just 11 seconds which translates to supercar performance with open-air freedom.

Black Land Rover Range Rover luxury car rental from Prestige Luxury Rentals in Miami

Black Land Rover Range Rover: This full-size luxury SUV combines four-wheel drive, electronic air suspension, rear-wheel steering, and multiple drive modes for smooth control in city traffic, on highways, and during longer trips. Inside, it offers heated, ventilated, and massaging leather seating, a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual wireless charging, a Meridian sound system, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and lane-centering assistance. Its size, technology, and quiet cabin make it a popular choice for executive travel, airport transfers, family trips, and private events.

Beyond these three vehicles, the Prestige Luxury Rentals fleet extends far beyond Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Land Rover, with many more high-demand luxury and exotic brands and models available and new additions arriving regularly. Every vehicle shown on the website is part of the actual rental fleet. No stock photos. No last-minute surprises. View the current selection at prestigeluxuryrentals.com/fleet.

Why Clients Keep Choosing Prestige Luxury Rentals After 20+ Years

Longevity in a market like Miami’s isn’t accidental. Since 2004, Prestige Luxury Rentals has been the preferred provider for the city’s top hotel concierge desks, event planners, and a loyal repeat client base. That retention rests on a standard that doesn’t change from one rental to the next: on time, in perfect condition, exactly as reserved.

About Prestige Luxury Rentals

Founded in 2004, Prestige Luxury Rentals is one of Miami’s leading luxury and exotic car rental companies, serving five-star hotels, corporate accounts, and VIP concierge services throughout South Florida and major U.S. metropolitan areas with its own fleet.