Navy Veteran and Father Travis Gerardi Builds Children’s Storytelling Brand Around Emotional Life Skills

Tiny Seeds & Tall Tales , the children’s storytelling brand founded by U.S. Navy veteran and author Travis Gerardi, is building a growing collection of imaginative stories that create opportunities for children and adults to explore emotional and social concepts.

Gerardi created the brand by bringing together lessons from his military career, experiences as a father, and love of storytelling. The brand’s guiding idea, “Sowing seeds of wisdom in a world of wonder,” reflects his belief that meaningful lessons can live inside stories children genuinely enjoy rather than being presented as direct instruction.

The stories are for young readers while giving parents, educators, counselors, librarians, and caregivers opportunities to discuss topics such as emotional intelligence, resilience, gratitude, empathy, perspective, and grief.

From Navy Leadership to Children’s Literature

Before developing Tiny Seeds & Tall Tales, Gerardi served 14 years in the U.S. Navy. He began his career as an Aviation Electronics Technician specializing in calibration and rose through the enlisted ranks to E-7 before earning his commission as a Surface Warfare Officer in 2021.

Gerardi also completed his bachelor’s degree during his military career. He ultimately served as a Lieutenant, leading Sailors and managing complex programs and responsibilities that demanded leadership, adaptability, and problem solving.

Those experiences provided a foundation for the themes that now appear in his work as an author. Rather than transferring military lessons directly into children’s books, Gerardi draws on broader ideas about leadership, adversity, learning, responsibility, and perspective.

The transition also reflects a change in audience. The skills developed during years of military service now inform stories intended to help children navigate everyday experiences and the emotions that accompany them.

“I don’t want kids to feel like they’re being taught a lesson,” Gerardi said. “I want them to fall in love with a story first. If that story gives a parent, teacher, or counselor a way to start a conversation that matters, then we’ve planted the seed.”

A Parenting Conversation Became the Starting Point

The concept behind Tiny Seeds & Tall Tales began with a conversation between Gerardi and his daughter.

While driving his daughter to camp one morning, Gerardi found himself talking with her about how the things people focus on can begin to feel bigger. The conversation followed a disappointing experience that had left her feeling as though the entire day had been bad.

As Gerardi encountered similar reactions among children, the idea developed into a possible story that could explore perspective in a way that felt natural and engaging for young readers.

That concept eventually became Molly Mae and the Magic Magnifier, the first published book associated with Tiny Seeds & Tall Tales.

The story follows Molly Mae after a series of disappointments at a birthday party. Through a magical encounter with her fairy-god bunny, Sunny, Molly revisits the same experience through a different lens and discovers the good moments she had overlooked.

The story uses rhyme, fantasy, humor, and visual storytelling to explore how attention can influence the way an experience is interpreted.

Molly Mae Introduces Perspective Through Story

Molly Mae and the Magic Magnifier centers on the idea that difficult moments can coexist with positive experiences. Rather than suggesting that children ignore disappointment or simply remain positive, the story examines how focusing exclusively on negative moments can affect the way an entire experience is remembered.

At the heart of the story is a simple maxim: “You amplify what you magnify.”

“The goal isn’t to teach children that everything is positive,” Gerardi said. “Hard things are still hard. Molly Mae is about helping kids recognize that what we choose to focus on can shape the way we understand and remember an experience.”

The story also includes activities intended to extend the conversation beyond the narrative. The book features questions that can help parents and children discuss the events and emotions presented in the story, along with coloring pages for young readers.

Reviews featured on the Tiny Seeds & Tall Tales website include feedback from psychologists, parents, and other readers who have highlighted the book’s approach to perspective and its ability to open conversations about emotions.

The book is currently available through the author’s Amazon profile and the Tiny Seeds & Tall Tales website.

A Broader Collection of Stories in Development

Molly Mae represents the first published story within a larger collection that Gerardi is developing under the Tiny Seeds & Tall Tales brand.

Future stories are intended to explore additional emotional and social themes while maintaining the brand’s emphasis on imaginative characters, humor, rhyme, and adventure.

One upcoming project is Tinsel’s Tropical Tale: A Not So Christmas Story, a holiday picture book planned for release on Veterans Day, November 11, 2026. The story follows Tinsel, a North Pole elf who grows tired of the same Christmas routine and sets off for a tropical getaway, only to discover a renewed appreciation for home, tradition, and the people who make them meaningful.

Other stories in development explore themes including empathy, understanding the experiences of others, and childhood grief. Together, the projects reflect a broader vision for Tiny Seeds & Tall Tales that extends beyond any single character, series, or lesson.

Stories as Openings for Family Conversations

The underlying purpose of Tiny Seeds & Tall Tales is not limited to helping children understand individual concepts. The brand is designed around the idea that a story can provide a starting point for conversations between children and the adults in their lives.

For parents and caregivers, a fictional character can make an unfamiliar or complicated subject easier to approach. For educators and counselors, a story can provide a shared reference point for discussing emotions, relationships, decisions, and experiences.

This approach allows the entertainment value of the story to remain central while giving adults opportunities to explore the ideas beneath the narrative.

The brand’s developing collection is therefore positioned around storytelling as a vehicle for conversations about experiences children may encounter as they grow.

Building a Long Term Children’s Storytelling Brand

With one published book and additional stories in development, Tiny Seeds & Tall Tales is being developed as a growing children’s storytelling brand rather than a single book project.

Gerardi’s background in military service, leadership, and fatherhood provides the personal foundation for the project, while the stories provide a format for translating broader ideas about resilience, perspective, empathy, and emotional understanding into experiences that children can engage with.

The brand is intended to reach families, educators, counselors, librarians, children’s book reviewers, bookstores, veteran and military family communities, and organizations interested in social-emotional learning.

About Tiny Seeds & Tall Tales

Tiny Seeds & Tall Tales is a children’s storytelling brand founded by Travis C. Gerardi, a U.S. Navy veteran, father, and children’s author. The brand creates imaginative stories that incorporate themes such as empathy, resilience, gratitude, perspective, emotional intelligence, and understanding through characters, humor, rhyme, fantasy, and adventure. Its first published book, Molly Mae and the Magic Magnifier, explores perspective and gratitude through the experiences of a young girl reconsidering a difficult day. Additional stories are in development, including Tinsel’s Tropical Tale: A Not So Christmas Story. More information is available at growingtalltales.com . Social media includes Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok . Business email: travis.gerardi@growingtalltales.com .