Meteor Pulse Launches Hiiiilo, an AI WhatsApp Receptionist

Malaysian service businesses that rely on WhatsApp for bookings may not always get a reply out in time, according to Meteor Pulse, a Kuala Lumpur digital marketing agency that has launched Hiiiilo, a WhatsApp AI receptionist for Malaysia. Hiiiilo plugs into the WhatsApp number a business already uses and is built to answer, book and suggest add-ons around the clock.

According to DataReportal’s Digital 2025 Malaysia report, 90.7 percent of Malaysian internet users use WhatsApp on a monthly basis, more than any other platform the report tracked, which Meteor Pulse points to as the reason most customer enquiries already arrive there.

For more information, visit https://hiiiilo.com/

Hiiiilo runs on the official WhatsApp Business Platform, the programming interface Meta provides for verified, automated business messaging rather than a personal WhatsApp account. Meteor Pulse says it built Hiiiilo’s data handling around that platform’s verification and security controls, with the stated aim of supporting compliance with Malaysia’s Personal Data Protection Act; the company has not published independent certification of that compliance.

Meteor Pulse says the service replies in English, Bahasa Malaysia and Mandarin Chinese, including voice notes, and is designed to book appointments straight into a business’s calendar, with double-booking prevention cited by the company as one of the product’s aims. Hiiiilo is also built, according to Meteor Pulse, to suggest a relevant add-on service at the point of booking, which the company says is intended to add value to each visit without extra staff time.

A second layer, called Customer Intelligence, functions as a WhatsApp CRM Malaysia businesses can run without a separate platform. Meteor Pulse says it tracks what each customer has spent and their standing with the business, flags who has gone quiet, and drafts a message to bring them back. Hiiiilo’s founders describe this win-back step as work most business owners currently do themselves, if they get to it at all.

“The customer who waits is already leaving,” said Aaron, founder of Hiiiilo, describing the thinking behind the launch. He added that a fast reply should be treated as the start of a sale, not the end of the interaction. “Win the reply, win the sale.”

Meteor Pulse says it built the product after seeing its own marketing clients generate steady leads through paid campaigns, only for some of those leads to go cold once they reached the business on WhatsApp. The company positions Hiiiilo as the operational layer sitting behind the marketing spend it already manages for clients, with no setup fee on either tier.

The launch lands as appointment-based businesses across Malaysia, from dental and medical clinics to hair salons, nail studios and spas, increasingly compete on how quickly they respond to enquiries. Malaysia’s digital economy agency MDEC has said an approximately RM1.5 billion cumulative fund, delivered through government agencies, banks and digital lenders under its Business Digitalisation Initiative, is available to help small and medium enterprises adopt digital tools nationwide, a sign that policy and customer habit are both pointing service businesses toward automated, always-on messaging rather than manual front-desk handling.

Meteor Pulse frames the trade-off for a clinic, salon or spa owner this way: an enquiry left unanswered overnight is a booking the business risks losing, and the reply itself can also be the moment to offer a relevant add-on.

Meteor Pulse offers Hiiiilo on two tiers: a Receptionist plan from RM599 a month, and a Full plan that adds the Customer Intelligence and win-back layer at an introductory rate the company has not fixed long-term. It describes the combination as WhatsApp automation for business built to double as WhatsApp for sales, keeping enquiry handling, booking and follow-up on one number and one dashboard, rather than split across separate tools.

Hiiiilo is available now to clinics, salons, spas and wellness centres across Malaysia, with onboarding carried out on a business’s existing WhatsApp number and no new platform for staff or customers to learn.

About Hiiiilo

Hiiiilo is a Malaysian AI product built by Meteor Pulse, a Kuala Lumpur full-funnel digital marketing agency. The four co-founders—Dson, Cedric, Aaron, and SheeWen—combined their technical expertise, data analytics, full-funnel strategy, and growth marketing, to create the company in order to help local and international brands scale online. Hiiiilo is a WhatsApp AI receptionist for clinics, salons and spas, built to help them answer WhatsApp enquiries, manage bookings and follow up with customers.