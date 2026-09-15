Lead Gen Lab Rebrands as Hugo Digital Ads for Compass Real Estate Agents

The marketing agency known to thousands of Compass real estate agents as Lead Gen Lab has a new name. As of July 1, 2026, the company operates as Hugo Digital Ads, a DBA of Lead Gen Lab, LLC, with a new home at workwithhugo.com.

Hugo Digital Ads is a real estate marketing agency that works exclusively with Compass agents. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Compass. Since 2019, the company has advertised 9,345 real estate listings, delivered more than 7 billion ad views, and managed more than $15 million in agent marketing spend. It supports more than 1,500 Compass agents every year. Among Compass agents named to RealTrends’ “The Thousand,” a national ranking of top-producing agents, 79 percent have worked with the company.

The company’s focus on one brokerage is deliberate. Instead of serving agents at every firm, Hugo Digital Ads built its team, its systems, and its Traffic Report around how Compass agents actually work, which the company says lets it move faster for its clients than a real estate marketing agency spread across many brokerages could.

Founder Hugo Cortes started the company after leaving Compass, where he served as Director of Performance Marketing and Platforms and built the original Digital Ads tool inside Compass Marketing Center. His team includes former Compass Senior Marketing Advisors and Strategic Marketing Leads. The company is based in the South Bay of Los Angeles.

“Real estate is all about trust. You don’t build trust with one ad,” said Hugo Cortes, founder of Hugo Digital Ads. Cortes said the company put his own first name on the door because he wants Compass agents to work with a company the way they’d work with a trusted person, not a vendor. “You don’t have a lead problem. You have a visibility problem.”

Hugo Digital Ads offers two ways for Compass agents to advertise. Listing ads run for 30 days per listing across more than 800 websites and YouTube, with custom buyer targeting. Three packages are available: Starter at $400, Showcase at $600, and Luxury at $1,200, the last of which adds geofencing and CRM targeting. Every listing package includes a Traffic Report, a page the agent forwards straight to the seller showing where the home appeared and how many people saw it.

Brand ads keep an agent in front of their sphere and farm between transactions. The Growth package runs $600 a month and the Scale package runs $1,200 a month. A third tier, Advisory, is invitation only.

The company is direct about what its ads do and do not do. Listing ads and brand ads do not promise leads. They are built to reach buyers who are not yet ready to call an agent, to give sellers proof that their home was marketed widely, and to keep an agent’s name in front of the market they work. The Traffic Report exists for the same reason: it gives a seller a page to look at, not a promise to take on faith.

For years, Compass agents searching for marketing for Compass agents, or a real estate marketing agency built specifically around Compass, found Lead Gen Lab and then had to explain the name to whoever they told about it. The rebrand to Hugo Digital Ads is meant to close that gap. Compass agent marketing, the company says, should come from a name agents can say out loud without adding a footnote.

Compass agents can start at workwithhugo.com.