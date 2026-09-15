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Trainocate Malaysia Launches AI Training Roadmap 2026, a 7-Level Framework to Close the Enterprise AI Skills Gap

ByEthan Lin

Sep 15, 2026

Trainocate Malaysia today announced the launch of its AI Training Roadmap 2026, a structured, seven-level enterprise upskilling framework designed to take organizations from foundational AI literacy to agentic AI deployment and governance. The program spans over 100 training hours and is customizable across 17 industries, delivered by practitioners with hands-on enterprise AI experience.

The launch comes as global AI investment accelerates sharply. According to Gartner, worldwide AI spending is projected to reach $2.59 trillion in 2026, a 47% increase over the previous year. Separately, McKinsey’s State of AI research finds that 88% of organizations now use AI in at least one business function, with generative AI adoption climbing to 72% of organizations, up from just 33% in 2024.

Yet adoption has outpaced capability. McKinsey’s own data shows only about a third of organizations have scaled AI enterprise-wide, and just 37-39% report any measurable profit impact from their AI investments. Trainocate’s roadmap is built to address that gap directly, moving employees and leadership alike from basic tool use to production-grade, governed AI deployment.

The roadmap’s seven levels are structured to serve every stakeholder group, with each program tied to measurable KPIs rather than attendance alone:

  • AI Literacy: Foundation knowledge for all employees
  • AI Productivity: Applied skills for business users
  • AI for Developers: ML & AI engineering for technical teams
  • AI for Automation: Workflow automation for technical and business teams
  • Agentic AI: Autonomous agents for enterprise-scale deployment
  • AI for Leaders: Strategic vision for executives & leaders
  • AI Ethics & Governance: Responsible AI for all stakeholders

“Organizations today are not short on AI enthusiasm, they are short on structured capability. The gap between experimenting with AI and running it safely and productively at scale is where most companies get stuck. This roadmap exists to close that gap, level by level, from the front line to the boardroom.” said Ruby Kaur, Managing Director of Trainocate Malaysia.

Programs are HRDC claimable and available as executive briefings, workshops, or intensive bootcamps, with full customization to an organization’s industry, tools, and strategic objectives.

Organizations interested in the AI Training Roadmap 2026 can book a complimentary 30-minute strategy consultation with Trainocate Malaysia.

About Trainocate Malaysia

With over 30 years of experience and a Top 20 IT Training Company for 6 consecutive years, Trainocate is a trusted provider of IT and professional training accredited by HRD Corp, empowering individuals and organizations to build critical digital skills for a rapidly evolving workforce.

In Malaysia, Trainocate supports workforce transformation through industry-recognized certifications and practical, outcome-based learning, contributing to the development of future-ready talent.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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