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SecurityMetrics Contributes to GEAR, Shares AI Solutions at the PCI SSC NA 2026 Community Meeting

ByEthan Lin

Sep 15, 2026

SecurityMetrics has participated for the last eight years in PCI SSC’s GEAR (The Global Executive Assessor Roundtable) since its creation in July of 2018. As participants in GEAR, SecurityMetrics aims to improve the cybersecurity of businesses to help protect organizations and customers alike from cyber threats, and to help refine the PCI compliance process for its customers. SecurityMetrics will be attending the PCI SSC North America and Europe 2026 Community Meetings, and will be contributing to GEAR’s efforts again.

“It has been great to be members of GEAR over the years, because it strengthens our connection to the PCI Council and allows us to provide feedback to the council from the perspective of the QSA companies on the standards and programs that support them,” says Gary Glover, Vice President of Assessments. “It also allows QSA companies to interact during meetings and help shape the QSA community as a whole.”

“We are excited to be in GEAR and to share our future technologies that go beyond PCI compliance like our Spectre AI solution,” says CEO Brad Caldwell. “These advancements in the field make e-commerce safer for both consumers and merchants.”

Along with SecurityMetrics’ participation with GEAR at the PCI SSC North America Community Meeting, they will have a tech talk titled ‘6.4.3 and 11.6.1 Monitoring Lessons Learned,’ which will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 9:35 a.m. in the Ballroom Foyer. Attendees can stop by Booth #33 to learn about AI threat solutions through its Cybersecurity Assessment Team (CAT), discover PCI compliance solutions, and talk with Jeremy King, former Regional VP, EMEA of the PCI SSC.

For help navigating PCI compliance, speak to one of our experts today: https://www.securitymetrics.com/pci

About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics secures peace of mind for organizations that handle sensitive data. From local shops to some of the world’s largest brands, SecurityMetrics helps businesses achieve data security with penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, gap analysis, security consulting, managed services and compliance mandates (PCI, CMMC, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST).

SecurityMetrics is a PCI certified Approved Scanning Vendor (ASV), Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), Certified Forensic Investigator (PFI), CMMC Certified Registered Provider Organization (RPO), and Managed Security provider with over 26 years of data security experience. They have tested over 100 million systems for data security and compliance. They are privately held and headquartered in Orem, Utah, where they maintain a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

For press inquiries, email pr@securitymetrics.com.

Social (LinkedIn, X, FB, Instagram, YouTube): @SecurityMetrics

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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